Jass Dhillon, the Business Tycoon to organize Winnipeg Kabaddi Cup 2022

Jass Dhillon, the noted Business Tycoon is organizing Winnipeg Kabaddi Cup 2022 from September 10.

Kabaddi teams from different countries will participate in the tournament which will be telecast live on various television channels and also on you-tube.

Noted Kabaddi players from Asian countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh would take part in this event.

Jass Dhillon being a sports enthusiast believes that sports play a significant role in the overall personality development of an individual. “I have always motivated young players to actively participate in sports events/games as it not just helps in maintaining good health but also gives mental strength that keeps the person afloat even during tough times,” accentuated Dhillon.

The Kabaddi cup will not just be a source of entertainment for the people and sports afficionados but also a platform for the young sportspersons to get motivated from the world acclaimed players. In addition, this is one of the best mediums to keep alive the Indian-Punjabi culture in Canada.

There have been a large number of prizes and trophies for the outstanding players and teams so as to keep their morals up during and after the tournament.

It is noteworthy that the players will also hold talks with the young Punjabi Youth attending the tournament to motivate them for playing Kabaddi and other sports.

Dhillon expressed gratitude to his team of workers who have worked hard to make this tournament a success.