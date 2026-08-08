Japanese Millionaire Spends ₹220 Crore To 'Become A Dog'? Viral Transformation Raises Eyebrows

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A bizarre video claiming a young man from Japan has spent a whopping amount to make himself look like a dog is making rounds on social media. The viral post claims that the 26-year-old millionaire Jaso has spent around 2.2 billion rupees to make himself look like a dog.

The post further claims the young man underwent several surgeries and now has dog-like mannerisms and an appearance that looks exactly like a dog. However, the claims have not yet been officially confirmed.

The viral post claims that Jaso spent a large sum of money to transform his appearance and body into a dog's. It also claims that after the surgery, he attempts to walk and live like a dog. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video. There is no clarity on the exact date when the original video was shot.

Some reports also claim that it is a unique dog costume that costs around 2 million Japanese yen.

This amount converts to approximately 11 to 12 lakh rupees in Indian currency. If these reports are true, then the man is still a human and has not undergone any surgeries.