Japan Cherry Blossom 2026 Forecast: Best Time, Top Cities & Travel Tips To Witness 'Sakura' | canva

Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season is set to return in 2026, painting the country in shades of pink and white. Known as sakura, the blossoms transform parks, temples and rivers into breathtaking landscapes every spring, drawing millions of visitors from across the world.

The cherry blossom season is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful and busiest times to visit Japan. During this short-lived natural spectacle, locals and tourists gather in parks for the centuries-old tradition of hanami or flower viewing, celebrating the beauty of the blossoms. Because the blooms last only for a brief period, travellers often plan their trips months in advance to catch the peak.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When Will Cherry Blossoms Bloom In 2026?

In 2026, cherry blossoms in Japan are expected to begin blooming in late March across the central regions of the country. Full bloom typically lasts about one week before the petals begin to fall, creating the famous “sakura snow” effect.

The bloom moves gradually from south to north across the country, starting from warmer regions and reaching cooler areas later in the season. The entire cherry blossom season generally stretches from March to May.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Best Time To See Sakura

For most first-time travellers visiting Japan’s main island of Honshu, the ideal viewing period falls in early April. This window offers the highest chance of witnessing cherry blossoms at their peak in major cities.

Expected bloom timelines include:

Tokyo – Blossoms begin around March 20 and typically reach peak bloom around March 25.

Kyoto – Flowers start appearing around March 21, with full bloom expected by April 2.

Osaka – Blooming begins around March 25 and peaks around April 1.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Plan Your Trip Early

Since cherry blossom season attracts massive crowds every year, early planning is essential. Hotels, flights and even restaurant reservations in major cities tend to sell out quickly during this period.

Travel experts recommend finalising itineraries months in advance to secure the best accommodation and viewing spots. With the bloom window lasting just a few days in each region, careful timing can make the difference between seeing trees in full bloom or missing the spectacle entirely.