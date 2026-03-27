Jai Mahakaali! Rapper & Newly Sworn PM Of Nepal, Balen Shah, Releases Rap Song Before His Oath-Taking Ceremony | YouTube @Balen

In a rare blend of politics and music, Balen Shah, popularly known as Balen, captured public attention by releasing a rap song just hours before taking the oath as Nepal’s Prime Minister.

The 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician was sworn in as the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal on March 27, becoming the youngest leader to hold the office. The oath was administered by President Ramchandra Paudel at a ceremony held in Kathmandu.

Ahead of the historic moment, Balen released a rap track titled “Jai Mahakali”, using music as a platform to deliver his first post-election message. The song emphasises unity and national strength, with lyrics calling for togetherness and a new chapter in the country’s history. “The strength of unity is my national power… this time, history is being made,” he raps in Nepali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Interestingly, while the track itself was created years ago, it was re-released on March 26 with fresh visuals and footage from his recent election campaign, adding a political and emotional layer to the music.

The response was immediate and massive. The video garnered around 31 lakh views within a few hours of its release, highlighting Balen’s strong connection with the youth and digital audience.

A senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which secured a significant victory in the March 5 elections, Balen also makes history as the first leader from the Madhes region to rise to the country’s top executive role.