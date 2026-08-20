Jacqueline Fernandez's Workout Routine Revealed; Here's How You Can Train Like The ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Actress

Jacqueline Fernandez |

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her chiseled abs and trim pins. Her lean frame has often kept fans wondering how she has achieved that 10 on 10 bod.

The actress is very serious about staying in shape and enjoys a mix of workouts. For her, fitness is not just about the body, it is also about the mindset, consistency and joy — enough reason why her routine is part intense, part fun.

"It's not about the physique, fitness for me has always been about the challenge and finally the feeling of accomplishment.. that's where the addiction lies," she revealed on a social media post.

Here's an inside look at her workout schedule that's not exactly very conventional.

Pole Training

Watch that pose Jacqueline strikes on the fitness pole! No first-timer would be able to pull off that feat. It's obvious that the actress is extremely agile, and watching her demonstrate phenomenal core strength and flexibility on that pole will only make you go 'wow'. Kudos to her control and balance, which make this workout look so artistic, almost like a dance routine.

Last August was around the time that Jacqueline returned to pole training, and she has been going strong since then.

Jacqueline admits that pole training is a show of "pure strength and training". "Extremely difficult but so worth it once you take off! Back after ages," she captioned a post that saw her twirling on a pole with such grace and elan.

Dance Workout

The Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan girl shows off her effortless dance moves |

Light on her feet and full of energy, Jacqueline Fernandez often turns her living room into a dance floor, adding her signature latkas and jhatkas to her workout routine. A trained ballet dancer, she has practised the dance form for years now, making it a fun and effective way for her to stay active and burn extra calories.

Cardio Queen

A high-energy aerobic routine brings out Jacqueline Fernandez’s vibrant and powerful side. Her movements are swift, energetic and controlled, making the workout look more like a fun dance session while helping her stay active and fit.

Kettlebell

A full-body kettlebell workout can help build strength while supporting cardiovascular fitness. In the picture above, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen lifting a kettlebell under the guidance of celebrity trainer Shivoham. Her impressive form and toned physique show how she makes strength training look both effortless and stylish.

Yoga

Jacqueline can easily do 108 Surya Namaskars in a go |

Whenever Jacqueline's life has been upside down, yoga has helped turn it the right side up. Yoga has been "her journey to balance and serenity, and every pose is a step to inner harmony".

It is second nature for her to embrace stillness and breathe through a calming yoga session. If you have to watch her posture and transitions, you'll notice that every frame speaks of mindfulness and body awareness.

According to Jacqueline, being consistent with yoga has taught her the valuable lesson of being in the moment.

Her advice to fans is simple: "Stretch, keep that spine healthy and happy. Strength comes from within always! It’s all in your head, be the boss of your own mind and rule your life."

Aerial Yoga

Jacqueline nails aerial yoga with grace, balance and core strength |

Yoga is one of Jacqueline Fernandez’s favourite forms of exercise, and she practices it anytime, anywhere. She also enjoys aerial yoga, effortlessly twisting and balancing her body in the air.

Calling herself a “yoga girl forever”, the actress showcases impressive flexibility, core strength, balance and focus as she holds the pose with remarkable grace and control in the pic above.