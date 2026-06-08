‘It Was Allergy, Not Fillers’: Uorfi Javed Debunks Speculations Over Her Viral Swollen Face Pictures |

Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her viral swollen-face photographs that circulated online last year. At the time, many social media users assumed that the dramatic facial swelling was the result of a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. However, Uorfi has now revealed that the actual cause was a severe allergic reaction combined with stress-related health issues.

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi shared old, unfiltered images showing her face visibly swollen and inflamed. Reflecting on the period, she explained that the public quickly jumped to conclusions, with many believing she had undergone cosmetic enhancements that had backfired.

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According to Uorfi, the swelling had nothing to do with fillers or any aesthetic treatment. Instead, she attributed the condition to elevated stress levels and high cortisol, which affected her overall health and appearance.

She further revealed that it took considerable time and several medical consultations before she discovered the root cause of the problem. Initially, different explanations were suggested, including sinus-related issues. Eventually, she learned that she was allergic to cats, a surprising diagnosis given that she owns three of them.

Since then, Uorfi says she has made significant lifestyle changes to improve her health. Her current routine includes regular strength training, consistent workouts, and immunotherapy, a treatment commonly used to help manage allergies over time.

The actor also spoke candidly about her relationship with food and body image. She admitted that she previously restricted her eating habits in an effort to stay thin, a practice she now recognizes was not beneficial to her overall well-being.

With her clarification, Uorfi hopes to put an end to the rumours that linked her swollen face to cosmetic procedures. Her experience serves as a reminder that visible physical changes can often stem from underlying health conditions, and assumptions made online do not always reflect reality.