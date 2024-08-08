'It Ends With Us': Why Women Should Take Inspiration From This Book-Turned Movie To End An Abusive Marriage

Instagram

Coleen Hoover's book turned movie, 'It Ends With Us' starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni releases in theatres tomorrow, August 9, 2024. While netizens are excited for the movie due to its star cast, the book lovers are expecting the movie to be as good as the book is.

If you are a woman and have read this book, you surely would understand how terrible it would feel if the movie failed to display its essence. This book holds a special place in every woman's heart because it helps women understand stages of domestic abuse. It has encouraged so many women to stop the cycle and get out of an abusive relationship.

The story, based on Coleen Hoover's mother, features Lily, a young college graduate who grew up in a toxic household where she saw her father being abusive to her mother. When she moves to the city for work, she finds herself in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle.

What strikes her after a while is that she has been repeating the same patterns as her mother did, with Ryle. She started forgiving him for being abusive towards her. While she was deciding the fate of her relationship, her first love, Atlas enters her life again, making things harder for Lily and Ryle.

Coleen shares her inspiration behind writing this novel

While in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Collen Hoover opened up about her struggles as a child who grew up in a toxic household. “My mother and father divorced when I was 2 and one of my earliest memories was him throwing a TV at her. She was able to get out of that relationship. And then from then on, I just remember growing up with a mother who was so strong and independent.”

Hoover has said this on multiple occasions that it comforts her knowing how her mother's story and Lily as a character has given strength to women to leave abusive situations.

Why do women feel encouraged after reading this book?

Will adivise you to read further only if you have read the book to avoid getting a spoiler. Ryle, as a partner was a troubled person who had his insecurities that had nothing to do with his love for Lily. He loved her, from the bottom of his heart.

Everytime he hurt Lily, he had a pattern of apologising to her, being on his best behavior till his next aggression burst. Lily kept forgiving, hoping it would get better. She was married to this man and was pregnant when she realised how she does not want her baby who has to grow up with an abusive father.

When Atlas enters her life, he shows her the light she couldn't see. She courageously decides to part ways with Ryle after she gives birth to their baby girl. She decides to end the abusive cycle she saw her mother go through and went through it herself. She knew the right thing to do for herself and her daughter even when she still loved Ryle. That's how she serves meaning to 'It Ends With Us'. The details in the book have encouraged many women to get out of the spiral of abuse and lead a life with their heads held high.