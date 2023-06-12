Ishita Gupta Has Been Hired As The Global Face Of Prequel Inc. |

London’s Gen Z supermodel and actor, Ishita Gupta has been hired as a global ambassador for Prequel Inc, a US-based technology company that specializes in the development of the mobile application for editing photos and videos with filters and effects. The Prequel app has achieved great success, therefore reaching the rank of number 1 in the "Photo & Video" category of the USA Apple App Store.

Ishita Gupta shared some captivating AI-generated images in reel format on her Instagram handle @ ishitarehagupta and had encouraged her followers to try out the app, and the results were "absolutely amazing". She also expressed her love especially for the app's "sorting hat filter", which sorted her in her favourite Harry Potter house. Ishita's reel was added to Michael Jackson's iconic song "Beat it," which implies she is a huge fan of the late pop singer.

Prequel is the go-to photo and video editing app for several popular Hollywood celebrities, such as Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Timbaland, and Charlie Puth. Ishita's appointment as a global face and ambassador for the app is a remarkable achievement, and she is doing an excellent job of representing India on a global level. Ishita's bio reads "everyone's fantasy, no one's reality," indicating that her perception about herself is synonymous to the AI fantasy filters, as she is the fantasy any man would love as his reality.

Ishita is currently holidaying with her family in the USA and is staying in Versace’s Villa Casa Casuarina. She is expected to return to London in August. We don’t have any news of the model visiting India as of yet.