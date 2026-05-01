Isha Ambani Takes Over Priyanka Chopra's Haircare Company Anomaly: 'We Step Into New Chapter'

Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly acquired by Reliance Retail | Instagram

When beauty meets big business, you know something major is brewing. In a move that’s already making headlines, global actress Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand Anomaly has officially been acquired by Reliance Retail, bringing entrepreneur Isha Ambani into the picture as the brand gears up for its next big leap.

Priyanks's Anomaly acquired by Reliance Retail

The announcement came straight from Priyanka herself via Instagram on April 30, where she described the moment as deeply personal and symbolic.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “Anomaly has been acquired! What a full-circle moment. Anomaly began with the rituals I grew up with... the belief that great hair starts with great care. What started as something deeply personal has evolved into a brand with purpose and global ambition.”

She added that partnering with Reliance Retail opens doors to wider reach, saying, “Now, with Reliance Retail's acquisition of this incredible brand, we step into a new chapter. One defined by scale, access, and the opportunity to take that vision further than ever before.”

Partnering with Isha Ambani

Priyanka also expressed enthusiasm about working closely with Isha Ambani, highlighting her ability to blend vision with execution. “I am especially excited to be building this alongside Isha Ambani. She always brings ideas to life with both thoughtfulness and scale,” she shared.

Despite the acquisition, Priyanka isn’t stepping away. She confirmed that she will continue to play a key role in shaping the brand’s future as Creative Director, adding, “I remain deeply involved in shaping Anomaly's next chapter, guiding how we evolve, what we create, and ensuring we stay true to the spirit we started with. There's so much ahead. And we're just getting started. Thank you for your continued support on this journey.”