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With the change in season, certain health issues increase due to the severe weather conditions. Among them are skin disorders that can become problematic. Psoriasis is one such issue arising in the winter season.

Why does psoriasis flare up in winter?

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospital Thane, says winter is a common time for psoriasis flare-ups because cold weather, low humidity, and indoor heating dry out the skin. This can make the skin irritated and uncomfortable. “You may also be affected by reduced exposure to sunlight, as controlled ultraviolet light helps some patients to manage their psoriasis. When you take too many hot showers or baths, it can result in the removal of the skin's natural oils and an increase in dryness and irritation."

Dr R. S. Sonawane, a well-known homoeopathic practitioner with over 40 years of experience treating more than 32,000 patients, adds, “Overlooking a skincare routine like moisturising the skin regularly can increase skin’s dryness, scaling and itching. Wearing rough or tight-fitting clothes can cause friction against sensitive skin, leading to additional irritation. Stress and lifestyle changes are reasons too. Changes in sleep patterns, reduced physical activity and increased stress can also contribute to flare-ups.”

The symptoms

Dr Sonawane says patients often have more itching, dryness, thickened patches, scaling, redness, cracking, and discomfort. “Some also notice increased scalp flaking and irritation. I always encourage patients to pay attention to these early signs rather than waiting until the symptoms become difficult to manage.”

Dr Nakhawa adds that patients may also feel burning sensations and discomfort. “Sometimes psoriasis can be linked with joint pain, stiffness and swelling. This is called psoriatic arthritis.”

Precautions and tips

Dr Sonawane’s main advice is to protect the skin from extreme dryness and maintain a steady skincare routine, since small daily measures can make a big difference in managing discomfort. “I recommend using rich, fragrance-free moisturising creams or ointments to retain moisture and reduce dryness and scaling. Apply moisturiser regularly, particularly after bathing. Use creams during the day and thicker jellies at night to help retain moisture for longer. Avoid very hot showers. Use lukewarm water and keep showers short. Avoid harsh soaps, strong fragrances, scrubs and products that irritate the skin.”

Wear comfortable, loose-fitting, breathable cotton clothing and avoid rough fabrics that rub on the affected areas. Maintain indoor humidity and avoid indoor heating that dries the air. Using humidifiers helps lock the moisture in the air. Protect exposed skin with gloves, scarves, and comfortable, warm clothes when going out to avoid cold winds.

Dr Nakhawa also suggests mild skin care. “Follow prescribed treatment. Depending on severity, dermatologists may prescribe topical corticosteroids, vitamin D analogues or other treatments. Don’t scratch, as scratching can worsen inflammation and lead to new lesions. Stay hydrated. Drink lots of water and use a humidifier if the air inside is very dry.”

Dr Sonawane also encourages patients to focus on balanced food over a restricted diet or depending on individual foods to deal with psoriasis. “Include fresh fruits and vegetables in everyday meals, along with omega-3-rich food sources such as walnuts, flaxseeds and fish, whole grains, pulses and other nutritious foods. Limit excessive consumption of fried foods, packaged snacks and sugary foods. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption.”

Regular exercise or light physical activity, meditation, deep breathing, and yoga boost overall health and help manage stress. Keep a daily sleep schedule of around seven to eight hours.

More on treatment

Dr Sonawane mentions medical treatment varies as per the condition, severity, and medical condition. “Understand your personal triggers. Every individual may respond differently to seasonal and lifestyle changes. Maintain regular medical follow-ups. My advice is to make skincare and healthy lifestyle habits part of everyday life rather than treating them as temporary measures during winter.”

For long-term upkeep, include consistent skincare, identification of individual triggers and moisturising daily, even when the skin looks clear. It helps continue the skin barrier.

Dr Nakhawa suggests, “Patients should be consistent with their prescribed medication and attend dermatology follow-ups, rather than stopping treatment once symptoms improve. Prompt treatment of infections is important, as some infections can trigger flare-ups. A symptom diary can help find triggers that are reappearing. Psoriasis is a chronic disease, but with effective treatment, sustained control can be achieved.”

While psoriasis flare-ups seem a regular affair in winter, simple understanding of treatment and following these medical tips go a long way in staying skin healthy.

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Other skin conditions flare up in winter.

Eczema: It worsens in the season due to cold and dry air reducing skin moisture, indoor heating further drying the skin, hot showers and harsh cleansers removing natural oils, and the skin becoming more sensitive and irritated.

Dry and sensitive skin: It happens due to cold temperatures and low humidity taking away moisture, indoor heating making the air drier, frequent hot showers and excessive soap use removing natural oils, and exposure to cold winds.

Winter-related skin irritation: Those with sensitive or problem-prone skin may face increased irritation in winter due to changes in temperature, moisture levels and everyday skincare habits.

Seborrhoeic dermatitis: Cold weather can aggravate dandruff and flaky patches on the scalp, eyebrows and nose.

Xerosis (dry skin): Lack of moisture can bring on roughness, scaling and cracking.

Rosacea: When temperature changes, it results in redness and sensitivity of the face.