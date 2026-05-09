Is Summer Heat And Humidity Making Your Oily Skin Worse Than Ever?

Summer heat and humidity is enough to aggravate oily skin issues due to clogged pores causing pimples, breakouts, greasiness and other issues. It is all due to the environment that your skin is experiencing the transition that is not pleasant. However, by changing your daily routine, you can easily manage it all, your oily skin requires special care that will make it shine without being greasy and keep it fresh all day.

Oily skin and summer

Your body constantly generates oil through sebaceous glands; it is the natural mechanism through which your skin is hydrated. However, during summers, the humidity and extreme heat results in hyperactive gland activity that leads to sweating leading to trapping of dirt and germs in the pores. This is how breakouts occur, acne and blackheads along with greasy skin issues. Here are some hacks to manage oil skins during summer.

Face washing routine

It is to be understood that while it feels perfect to frequently wash your face to get rid of greasy skin issues several times a day, it is equally essential to make a note that it robs your skin off its natural moisture. By doing this you are aggravating the existing situation and making your sebaceous glands hyper that leads to more oiliness. It is advisable to wash your face twice with soap free cleanser and natural face wash containing Tulsi and neem.

Use a Toner

Using a toner is necessary as it helps in managing the oil on your skin and enhances the look while maintaining pH balance of the skin. However, you should be wise in choosing one for your oily skin, do not go for quick solutions like alcohol based one, choose a natural skin toner made with pure rose water infused with dates and other such herbs or botanical extracts. This way you are managing inflammation, soothing your skin and tightening the pores.

Light Moisturiser

You may feel that moisturising your skin is not required as you have oily skin but you should use a moisturiser as if you don’t then it leads to extra oiliness as your sebaceous glands compensate to offset dryness. It is suggested you use a lightweight moisturiser, using aloe vera gel is good for you.

Use SPF

Choosing the right SPF means you choose the oil free formulation, it can be gel form or you can use a mattifying formulation that will protect yet keep your skin free of excessive oil. An oil control formulation with 30+ SPF is something that protects and hydrates the skin without making it oily. Additionally, choosing a tinted sunscreen will act as primer to your skin.

Blotting Papers and Wipes

Throughout the day you need to control the oil production on your face to make it look fresh, here it is suggested that you use blotting papers to absorb oil from your face. Additionally, using oil-absorbing wipes will do the trick of keeping your face fresh, choose the one with aloe vera gel or cucumber or mint base for cooling effect.

Exfoliate

Exfoliate your face once a week to ensure that you rejuvenate your skin and remove dead skin cells. You can safely exfoliate twice a week but more than that would aggravate your skin condition and lead to excessive oil production. Use a tablespoon of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric mixed with few drops of rose water, enough to make a paste. Apply it and leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then wet your fingers and rub it in circular motion and rinse off. This provides deep pore cleansing of pores and lowers oiliness.

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Choose Oil-Free Products

Always remember as you have oily skin it requires mattifying products or oil free formulations. The best that you can do is choose natural products based on Ayurveda with a trusted brand that will also supplement your skin with vitamin and minerals.

Use Clay Masks

The best that you can do for your oily skincare routine is add a clay mask, weekly application is essential and gives good results in detoxifying your skin, absorb excessive oil and keeps the pores clean. Mix a teaspoon of fullers’ earth or Multani mitti with few drops of rose water and a pinch of sandalwood. Apply it on face and leave it on till it dries off, then using wet fingers remove it and then rinse it with cool water.

With these remedial measures you will for sure enjoy summer time without the excessive oiliness and greasy skin issues. However, remember to incorporate it on daily basis in your skincare regime for maximum benefit.

Do’s

Use minimum makeup like a tinted moisturiser or SPF

BB creams with SPF

Always remove your makeup at the end of the day

Manage your stress levels as it helps control oil production

Meditate and indulge in mindfulness, stay calm

(Shahnaz Husain is a pioneer and leader of Ayurvedic beauty care)