Is Red Wine Truly Good For Your Heart? Know Myths And Facts

For years, People have believed that red wine is good for your heart and you can safely consume it every single day. You need to pause for a moment before you pour yourself another glass of red wine. It is essential to know the facts about everything you put into your body. Turns out 'glasses' of red wine might not be good for you after all.

Yes, few researches show that the consumption of red wine is proven to be beneficial for your heart health. No cause and effect has been linked between the consumption of alcohol and heart health. You need to understand the factors under which it is safe to consume or not at all.

What about red wine provides the health benefits?

Red wine is made out of grapes. They're fermented into an alcoholic drink. Both the skin and seeds are fermented to make red wine while the skin is quickly removed and only seeds are fermented to make white wine.

The skin, that gives red wine its color also contains a polyphenol called resveratrol, which is said to be beneficial for the heart. Polyphenols and resveratrol contain antioxidants, which are good for your body. But this should not give you an excuse to gulp an entire bottle of wine.

Is red wine beneficial for everyone?

A glass of red wine is recommended to or is a part of culture of for people who live in the colder regions. It is difficult to keep up with the freezing temperatures and consuming wine helps in keeping the body warm, promoting heart health.

Moreover, the American Heart Association says if you do drink wine, it should be done in moderation. Meaning, That means no more than one to two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women. Studies say that moderate consumption of red wine may have health benefits.

Drinking moderate amount of red wine can raise good HDL cholesterol and lower the risk of diabetes. However, excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to multiple problems such as liver damage, cancer, stroke, and chances of heart disease.

Alcohol consumption is not recommended but even if you wish to drink some red wine, make sure to not drink it in the name of heart health. Have it in moderation and the benefits might truly show.