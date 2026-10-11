Is Matcha Really About The Taste Or Just The Aesthetic?

You may not even love the taste of matcha, but there is a good chance you have still ordered it at least once. The bright green drink has become a familiar sight on Instagram feeds, café menus and morning routines. At ₹400 or ₹450 a cup, it is also much more expensive than a regular chai or coffee. So why are people willing to pay for a drink they may not even enjoy that much?

Matcha has become more than a beverage. It is part of a lifestyle, from the cup it comes into the café where it is photographed. The whole experience can feel like a small piece of the life we want to have. Here are five reasons your matcha latte may be more about the aesthetic than the taste.

‘Main character’ moment

There is something appealing about walking into a pretty café, ordering a matcha latte and starting your morning slowly. The drink can turn an ordinary routine into a small self-care ritual. For many young people, these moments create the feeling of being the “main character” in their own life. It is not necessarily about the drink itself, but how the experience makes you feel. A matcha in a glass cup, a quiet café, your headphones on and a few minutes to yourself can make a normal morning feel more intentional. The drink simply becomes part of the mood.

“From a psychological perspective, ‘main character’ rituals like drinking matcha can fulfil our need for identity, belonging, control and self-expression. Social media strengthens this by linking products to aspirational lifestyles and ideal self-images. We may buy not just what we need, but what represents the person we want to become – healthy, mindful, successful or sophisticated. In this way, consumption can become a way of building and expressing our identity,” shares Ekta Dharia, Psychologist and Psychotherapist.

Makes it more appealing

Matcha is almost made for social media. Its bright green colour stands out against neutral cafés, ceramic cups and styled tables, making it look like a lifestyle post before the first sip. Instagram has turned food and drinks into visual experiences. We now think not just about taste, but also how something looks and whether it fits the image we want to share.

“Honestly, I don’t really like matcha. I’ve tried it a few times, but I’m not a big fan of the taste. The aesthetic and social media trend make it look appealing, especially with cute cafés and nicely presented drinks, but that doesn’t make me want to drink it. I’d choose coffee or another drink I actually enjoy rather than matcha just because it’s trendy,” shares Janvi Goenka, a Gen Z student at SP Jain School of Global Management.

Lifestyle statement

Matcha has become closely linked with wellness, calm mornings, fitness, clean eating and a slower lifestyle. Ordering it can feel like taking part in that lifestyle, even if reality is very different. You might be rushing to work or checking emails, but holding a matcha can still give you the feeling that you have your morning routine together.

“Matcha has moved beyond being just a drink and become a lifestyle marker. People are paying for the experience around it - the café, packaging, ritual, visual appeal and what it says about them. Social media has strengthened this by turning matcha into a visual symbol of wellness and an aspirational lifestyle. From a brand perspective, consumers are buying into the world around the product, not just the product itself. The brands that sustain the trend will be those that make matcha feel authentic to their identity, rather than simply using it as a marketing prop,” shares Sakshi Asrani, Senior Account Manager and Brand Strategist at Ting.

Café culture makes the experience worth paying for

Sometimes, the price is not just about the drink. You are also paying for the café, ambience, packaging and overall experience. A trendy café can turn a simple matcha into an outing where you meet a friend, work on your laptop, take pictures or enjoy some alone time. The matcha becomes part of that experience. This is why people may return to a café even when they are not obsessed with its food or drinks. The place offers an environment they enjoy being in.

“From a food creator’s perspective, matcha has become much bigger than just a drink. The taste may be an acquired one, but the experience makes it appealing. Pretty cafés, aesthetic interiors, cute cups and its recognisable green colour make matcha perfect for social media. Beyond taste, it can also represent a lifestyle linked to wellness, café culture, self-care and trying what’s new. As creators, we add to this by making food content about the experience and aesthetic as much as the food itself. Matcha shows how social media can turn something ordinary into a cultural trend,” shares Snehal D'Souza, a Gen Z influencer.

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We buy the person we want to be

One reason trendy products become popular is that they let us imagine a different version of ourselves. Maybe you want to wake up early, eat well, work out and have a calm morning routine. Buying a matcha can feel like one small step towards that version of you. Of course, a drink cannot change your lifestyle, but purchases can give us a temporary feeling of becoming the person we want to be. This can happen with clothes, skincare, gym memberships and even food. Matcha simply happens to be one of the trendiest examples.

Is it really about the taste?

None of this means people do not genuinely enjoy matcha. Many love its earthy, slightly bitter taste and choose it over coffee or other drinks. The interesting part is that taste may no longer be the only reason we order it. The colour, café, routine, social media appeal and lifestyle attached to it can all influence the decision. That ₹450 matcha may be doing more than keeping you caffeinated. It can be part of your morning ritual, social identity or even the image you have of yourself.

And maybe that is why we are willing to pay a little more for it, even when the first sip makes us think, “Do I actually like this?”