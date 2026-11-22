You are chatting with someone regularly, exchanging memes, making plans or even having long conversations. Then, suddenly, their replies become shorter before stopping altogether. No explanation, no goodbye, just silence. This is ghosting, and it has become increasingly common in the world of modern dating and digital friendships.

With dating apps and social media making it easier to meet new people, it has also become easier to disappear. Instead of admitting that they have lost interest, many people simply stop responding. But why has ghosting become such a convenient way to end casual conversations?

Avoiding awkward conversations

Telling someone you are no longer interested can be uncomfortable. People may fear hurting their feelings, facing questions or starting an argument. Ghosting feels easier because it avoids confrontation, but it can leave the other person confused and waiting for an explanation.

Ramanand Bhat, Executive Coach at Exemplar Coaching, says, “Digital communication has made leaving a conversation as easy as closing an app. On dating apps, you simply stop replying and let silence do the talking. Without face-to-face interaction, there is no awkwardness to deal with. However, difficult conversations are a skill, and avoiding them only makes it harder to communicate honestly. Ghosting may save us from an uncomfortable message, but it leaves the other person guessing. Being honest about not wanting to take a connection further takes seconds and shows respect for both people.”

Disposable dating culture

Dating apps offer endless opportunities to meet new people. When one conversation loses its spark, another profile is just a swipe away. This can make connections feel temporary and replaceable, leaving people less inclined to explain why they are no longer interested.

Khusshbu Modi, Executive Presence and Neuroscience-Based Communication Expert and Founder of NeuroSpeak™ Gym, says, “Ghosting isn't a character flaw; it's a design feature of modern dating apps. With endless options, people can feel replaceable, reducing others to just another profile. Difficult conversations can trigger the brain's threat response, making silence seem safer. But avoiding them can become a habit. A simple, ‘I enjoyed meeting you, but I don't feel a romantic connection,’ offers clarity and saves the other person weeks of uncertainty. Closure isn't a luxury; it's basic respect.”

Casual connection trap

Not every conversation leads to a relationship or close friendship. Some people chat for fun, flirt casually or enjoy the attention without expecting anything serious. When the interaction loses its spark, they simply move on, often feeling no explanation is necessary because the connection was never clearly defined.

Bhavya Chandarana, a student at Welingkar Institute of Management, says, “Ghosting has become common as people prioritise their own lives. When a conversation loses its appeal, some simply disappear. However, not every delayed reply is intentional; work and personal commitments can get in the way. While casual conversations may fade naturally, dating requires more consideration. Ghosting someone you're building a connection with can leave them confused and questioning themselves. The closer the relationship, the greater the responsibility to communicate honestly and respect each other's feelings.”

Struggling to set boundaries

Sometimes, people genuinely do not know how to communicate that they need space or are no longer interested. They may fear sounding rude, disappointing someone or being misunderstood. Instead of saying, "I don't think we should continue talking," they gradually withdraw or stop replying. While setting boundaries can be difficult, communicating them clearly is usually kinder than leaving someone guessing.

Dr. Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist at Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, says, “Ghosting can stem from intense anger or hatred. It may also reflect shame and avoidance when someone feels anxious about confronting an issue. In some cases, people cut off contact with toxic partners because they fear meeting or engaging with them.”

Disappearing behind the screen

Unlike face-to-face conversations, digital interactions allow people to withdraw without having to witness the other person's reaction. A message can be left unread, a chat can be muted or someone can simply stop opening the app. With so much communication happening online, disappearing can feel like a small action. But the absence of a response can still have an emotional impact on the person waiting.

Emotional cost of silence

Being ghosted can make someone question what went wrong. They may revisit old messages, wonder whether they said something inappropriate or blame themselves for the sudden silence. Not everyone expects a detailed explanation, but a simple message can help bring a conversation to a respectful end. Ghosting may help someone avoid an uncomfortable moment, but it often transfers that discomfort to the person being ignored.

Boundary or avoidance?

There are situations where cutting off contact is necessary, especially when someone feels unsafe, pressured or disrespected. Nobody is obligated to continue a conversation that makes them uncomfortable. However, when an interaction has been respectful, a brief and honest message can offer more clarity than disappearing without a word. As digital connections become easier to make, ending them respectfully deserves just as much attention. Not every conversation needs a long explanation, but a little honesty can prevent unnecessary confusion and hurt.