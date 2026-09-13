Is Comfort The New Luxury? 7 Things Modern Travellers Expect From Hospitality Brands

Luxury in hospitality no longer means opulent lobbies, lavish interiors, or a long list of facilities. These things still matter, but they're no longer what guests notice first. What travellers pay attention to today is whether a stay feels effortless — whether the property understands them, adjusts to them, and lets them get on with their day without friction.

This holds regardless of why someone is travelling. A guest on a business trip, someone relocating for work, a professional working remotely from a new city, or a family on holiday — all of them, in their own way, want the property to fit around their life rather than the other way round. As travel patterns keep changing, hospitality brands are having to relearn what actually makes a stay memorable, and increasingly, the answer is comfort rather than extravagance.

Here are seven things modern travellers have come to expect from hospitality brands.

Recognition, not just accommodation

Guests notice when a property remembers them — a preferred floor, a dietary note from a previous visit, a small habit picked up without being asked twice. This isn't about grand gestures. It's the difference between being treated as a booking reference and being treated as a returning guest. Properties that get this right tend to build loyalty that has nothing to do with loyalty programmes.

Technology that helps

Digital check-in, app-based requests, and quick online bookings have become standard, and guests expect them to work without friction. But technology is at its best when it removes the small annoyances — not when it replaces the person who can actually solve a problem on the spot. The properties that guests remember fondly are usually the ones where a fast digital process is backed by a team that steps in the moment something needs a human decision.

Same standard, every time

One excellent stay followed by an inconsistent one does more damage to a brand than a mediocre stay ever could. Guests today expect the same level of cleanliness, service, and reliability whether they're checking in on a Tuesday afternoon or a Saturday night, at a flagship city property or a smaller one in a Tier-2 market. Consistency across every touchpoint — not just the obvious ones — has become a basic expectation rather than a bonus.

Genuine sense of place

Travellers increasingly want their stay to say something about where they actually are. That could mean a breakfast menu that reflects the region, honest recommendations for a neighbourhood café instead of a generic tourist list, or simply staff who know the city well enough to give useful advice. A hotel that feels identical in every city misses an opportunity guests are actively looking for.

Sustainability that's practised

Guests have become fairly good at telling the difference between a property that has genuinely rethought its water and energy use, sourcing, and waste management, and one that has simply added the word "eco-friendly" to its marketing. The brands that earn trust here are the ones where sustainability shows up in daily operations — not just in a printed card left on the pillow.

Wellness built into the stay

Rest has become part of the reason people travel, not just something that happens between activities. Comfortable, well-lit rooms, food that doesn't feel like an afterthought, and spaces that allow a guest to actually slow down have become meaningful differentiators. This matters even more for longer stays, where a guest is essentially living their daily life out of that room for weeks at a time.

Value measured in experience

Price still matters, but it's rarely the deciding factor anymore. Guests weigh it against everything else — how smooth the stay was, how much they didn't have to worry about, whether the service felt attentive rather than transactional. A well-priced stay that leaves a guest frustrated loses out to a slightly costlier one that leaves them satisfied. Value, in the end, is judged by what a guest walks away feeling, not just what they paid.

Common thread

None of these expectations are really about luxury in the traditional sense. They're about a property understanding who its guests are and adjusting to them, rather than expecting guests to adjust to the property. As travel patterns keep evolving — longer stays, more frequent relocations, blurred lines between work and leisure — the hospitality brands that stay relevant will be the ones built around this understanding from the ground up.

Guests may not remember the exact finish of a countertop a year from now. They will remember whether a stay felt effortless, whether they were looked after, and whether the place understood what they actually needed. That, increasingly, is what guests mean when they talk about a great stay.

(Jaideep Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO, Ahuja Residences)