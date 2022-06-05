Is colour pop really a popping need? Here's decoding the home decor trend

Photo: Instagram/@thekuber

In the world of interior design, trends change often. From decor styles to material finishes, the most temporal trend is the changing colours trend. The colour pop trend was a reflection of pop culture, which made its dynamic presence first in the world of art in the West in the late 50s. Here, pop translates to popular, which uses expressive colours and gained momentum to be soon reflected on textiles, clothing, and posters.

The trend was widely adopted in spaces, with coloured walls, especially homes but here is why such a trend is dated and definitely something you should not follow:

Trends are seasonal

The popularity of the colour is most likely to change in a short period. For example, let’s say you opted for a cobalt blue wall in the living space. By the time the season changes in a quarter of a year, the vogue is likely to change to a canary yellow, making your room seem old and not so relevant to the time.

You’ll soon be bored

Colours that stand out are, by default, most noticed. In a room where the popped colour is more striking than other objects and elements, the users observe it as soon as they enter the space, making it not surprising after the first couple of times. For that very reason, one is likely to get bored of such a scheme.

Overused by the minute

The trending colours and patterns these days go viral with their usage. It is likely to be used in every trend-conscious place, making your space a common occurrence and nothing special.

No personal relevance

A space should resonate with the user, reflect their personalities and choices, and narrate their story. Unfortunately, popping spaces seldom offer that anecdote and instead stay limited to just visual treats, that are only seasonal.

Visual confinement

Dark and bright colours block light and make the room seem smaller than it is. However, the decor should instead visually open up the space to seem airier for urban houses, which have a limited area anyway.

Neutrals for the win

Contrary to temporal popularity, a space should be a shell that stores your memories and is somewhat evergreen. To achieve this, the overall framework should be crafted in a neutral palette with classic shades of whites, creams, and greys that do not change with the seasons. Like pop, the white interiors also have had a long trajectory through history, starting with period interiors to Scandinavian minimalism, one of the most popular trends for the urban nuclear household. One of the first notable white-on-white spaces was a music room designed by Syrie Maugham in Chelsea, a leading British interior designer in the 1920s.

Initially, there were fewer ways of creating white pigment. However, today, the vibe is celebrated among designers who prefer the timelessly chic and endlessly adaptable, which can be layered with furniture and decor of one’s choice.

A modern take on mid-century decor uses all-white aesthetics and brings in the pop through decor is making a fair share of rounds. But, if you wish to experiment with colours and textures, maximise play in the non-permanent elements like the upholstery and loose furniture pieces that permit easy change. This way, a space can be a reflection of yourself, staying relevant for a long time, manifesting a soothing haven where your personality shines and you want to keep going back to.

(The writers are Principal Designers and Co-Founders, Quirk Studio)

