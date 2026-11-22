You are not a 24/7 customer care service. Yet, you reply to messages while eating, check work emails after hours, respond to reels, answer calls and somehow feel guilty when you don’t all of that. You do that when phone is on 2% battery and on charger, when you know that’s not a good idea.

We've become so used to being available round the clock that switching off almost feels rude. A delayed reply needs an explanation, missing a call demands an apology, and saying no to plans can make us feel guilty. But when did being reachable become the same as being responsible?

In a world of instant messages, endless group chats and constant notifications, being unavailable may be one of the most useful skills to learn. It isn't about ignoring people or pretending to be busy. It is about deciding when your time, attention and energy deserve to be protected.

Always online

The pressure to respond instantly is real. A message arrives, and we feel compelled to open it. Someone tags us in a post, and we rush to check it. A work email pops up after office hours, and we convince ourselves that replying will take just two minutes.

“In today’s world, being responsible is redefined as being always available,” says Mihika Ghanekar, counsellor. “And having email on the phone doesn’t help. Even your office thinks you are available round the clock and expects responses immediately. This constant demand on one’s time is creating stress that’s unexplainable.”

Constant connectivity also makes it difficult to focus. Whether you are studying, working on a project or simply enjoying a meal, frequent interruptions pull your attention in different directions. You may be physically present, but your mind is busy jumping between conversations.

Power of saying no

It is important to be able say “NO”. Not just to others but also to yourself.

Being unavailable also means learning to say no without writing a long explanation. You don't have to attend every party, accept every invitation or take on every extra task.

A friend asks you to step out, but you have had a long day and want to stay home. A colleague requests help with something that isn't your responsibility. A weekend plan clashes with the quiet time you were looking forward to. It is perfectly fine to say, "Not today" or "I won't be able to make it."

Of course, commitments matter. If someone is depending on you, communicate clearly and don't leave them guessing. But there is a difference between being dependable and being available on demand.

You can be kind without saying yes to everything. You can care about people without being available every minute. The people who value you will understand that you have a life beyond their messages and requests.

But remember communication is important.

Make room for yourself

Some of the best moments happen when you aren't constantly checking what everyone else is doing. Reading a book without interruptions, going for a walk without headphones, cooking a meal or simply sitting with your thoughts may seem ordinary, but these moments give your mind a much-needed break.

“Try keeping your phone away during meals, switching off non-essential notifications or setting specific times to check messages. You don't have to respond to everything the moment it appears on your screen,” advises Ghanekar.

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Being unavailable isn't about playing hard to get or making people wait to prove a point. It is about setting healthy boundaries and giving your attention to what matters – even just not doing anything; something that your mind desperately needs.

“Be it in personal or professional sphere, being responsible should not mean being also available. This will leave no ‘me time’ for the person on whose shoulders responsibilities lay. There should be an absolute boundary to switch off when necessary. Most of the times, we burn out faster because we are always available – for family, friends, colleagues; but for ourselves!” says Y. Manavi, a millennial.

Being unavailable sometimes doesn’t mean you are not responsible. It just means you are not available at that moment.