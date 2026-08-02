Is Assam's Ancient History Linked To The Ramayana And Mahabharata? Dr Sauradeep Nath Explains On Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps Podcast

Is Assam's Ancient History Linked To The Ramayana | Dr Sauradeep Nath Explains On BeerBiceps Podcast

The Ramayana is a Sanskrit epic poem composed by the sage Valmiki, which tells the story of the life of Lord Rama, his ideals, and the foundation of Dharma. It consists of seven Kandas (chapters) and approximately 24,000 verses. The Hindu epic has long been a subject of discussion, from the search for the place where Ravana hid Sita and the significance of Ram Setu to modern adaptations of the mythology in films, television series, and literature. Recently, following the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, a video gained widespread attention in which historian Dr Sauradeep Nath said that Assam is linked to the Ramayana during an episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps Podcast. Here's a closer look at the claim.

Dr Sauradeep Nath says Assam is linked to the Ramayana

Historian and author Dr Sauradeep Nath recently shed light on Assam's rich historical and mythological roots during an episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps Podcast. During the conversation, Dr Nath explained how references in ancient Hindu texts, particularly the Ramayana, are often associated with the region now known as Assam, highlighting its deep cultural and historical significance.

According to Dr Nath, the ancient kingdom of Pragjyotishpur, which is widely believed to have been located in present-day Assam, finds mention in several Hindu scriptures, including the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. He noted that while the Ahom dynasty ruled Assam from the 13th to the 19th century and shaped much of the state's recorded history, Assam's civilisation and cultural identity predate the Ahoms by many centuries.

How did Assam get its name?

The name Assam, also called Ahom by many locals, has roots linked to the region's ancient history. The ancient mythological name for present-day Assam is Pragjyotisha. In the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, the region is referred to as Pragjyotisha, and its capital was Pragjyotishpura, which was built around the Kamakhya Temple.

According to mythology, Narakasura was the first ruler to establish the dynasty of Pragjyotisha. In the Mahabharata and the Puranas, Narakasura is described as the powerful demon king of Pragjyotisha and the son of Bhudevi (the Earth Goddess) and Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar.

Link to the Mahabharata

During the podcast, Dr Nath discussed the legend of Narakasura, the mythical ruler of Pragjyotishpur, who is mentioned in the Mahabharata and the Puranas. He also referred to the story of Bhagadatta, the king of Pragjyotishpur, who fought on the side of the Kauravas in the Mahabharata. These narratives, he said, demonstrate that the region occupied an important place in ancient Indian traditions.

He also spoke about three dynasties in Assam associated with the Mahabharata: Pragjyotishpur, established by Narakasura; Banasura's kingdom, believed to have been situated around present-day Tezpur; and Vidarbha, where Bhismaka was the king.

One of India's longest-ruling dynasties

Dr Nath further explained that the Ahoms, who migrated from present-day Myanmar in the 13th century under the leadership of Sukaphaa, gradually integrated with the local population while preserving many of their own traditions. Over the centuries, they established one of India's longest-ruling dynasties and successfully defended Assam against repeated Mughal invasions.