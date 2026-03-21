Is Arthritis Becoming More Common In Young Adults Than Ever Before?

Arthritis is no longer just a condition of old age. Increasingly, young adults in their late 20s, 30s, and early 40s are walking into clinics with persistent knee and hip pain. What was once considered a wear-and-tear problem of later years is now showing up much earlier — driven by sedentary lifestyles, sports injuries, metabolic issues, and autoimmune conditions.

Dr. Vijay D. Shetty, Director – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, sheds light on why this shift is happening and why early intervention is crucial to prevent long-term joint damage.

Here’s how recognising symptoms early and taking preventive steps can make a significant difference in preserving joint health.

Rising arthritis among young adults

There has been a noticeable rise in individuals between 25–45 years presenting with early arthritis, particularly affecting the knee and hip joints. Sedentary habits, poor muscle conditioning, post-traumatic joint injuries, metabolic factors, and autoimmune conditions are contributing significantly to this growing trend.

Role of lifestyle choices

Lifestyle factors play a major role. Prolonged sitting, reduced physical activity, obesity, smoking, and inadequate rehabilitation after sports injuries increase joint stress and inflammation. High-intensity workouts without proper technique have also led to untreated ligament injuries and cartilage damage, accelerating early joint degeneration.

Early intervention can make difference

Yes, early identification and timely intervention can significantly delay progression. Weight management, structured physiotherapy, strength training, proper injury rehabilitation, and nutritional correction help preserve joint health and prevent long-term damage.

Common types

Post-traumatic arthritis, early-onset osteoarthritis affecting the knee and hip, autoimmune arthritis such as early rheumatoid arthritis, and hip arthritis secondary to avascular necrosis are increasingly being seen in younger individuals.

Awareness can protect joints

Public awareness encourages early medical consultation when symptoms such as persistent joint pain, stiffness, or swelling appear. Educating young individuals about maintaining healthy body weight, ensuring adequate vitamin D levels, strengthening muscles around joints, and seeking timely treatment after injuries can significantly reduce the risk of long-term joint deterioration.