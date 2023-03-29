Irfan Saiyed, a Gujarati Youth & Social Media Sensation |

Gujarat (India), March 29: Gujarat is known for its growth model across India. It is one of the most industrialized states and has been consistently setting benchmarks of modernization and growth for the last four decades.

Along with the economic growth of the state, people should grow too. People should feel that they have not just an opportunity to work for someone but they have the freedom to freely choose to do what they want to do with their lives. And that has been true for Gujarat and the vibrant youth of the state.

Jio phone network has been instrumental in widening the scope of mobile usage across the country and interestingly it started in the state of Gujarat. Gujarati youth are vibrant and have seized opportunities to grow not only from conventional jobs and businesses but also from unconventional opportunities such as direct selling and social media.

We have heard stories of rags to riches from across the world but when we speak of our own youth from our state of Gujarat it is closer to our hearts.

Take for instance the story of Irfan Saiyed. Irfan is a well-known household name and an inspirational growth story of social media success. He created a niche for himself by having nothing to speak for himself if not for the sensation that he created through his YouTube channel. Checkout @iTECHirfan. Having come from a lower economic background and not much education he started working as a worker for vegetable workers earning a daily wage of just Rs.50/-. He could have given reasons to leave his life to chance and mediocrity but that is not Irfan. He had a thirst for knowledge and invested himself in learning mobile technology and how they function just by watching YouTube videos. Education is not just attending schools or colleges but the intent to immerse in knowledge with enthusiasm and knowing where and when to apply it. Opportunity knocks on the doors for people who are ready. And the opportunity did present itself to Irfan in the form of a cellphone. Curious??

Opportunity knocks on the door of people who are ready.

Journey of Irfan’s Social Media Sensation

Irfan bought a smartphone with Rs.8000 way back in the year 2016. He noticed that simple people posted videos that everyone was watching. His knowledge of mobile phones and their tricks and trades of using the same was his magic knowledge. Anything that is useful to people spreads far and wide and so did his videos. Slowly his YouTube channel viewership grew and so did the subscribers. Today he has a technology-based YouTube channel with a whopping 18 lakh subscribers (1.87 Million) and growing day by day.

All this with zero capital investment and most importantly his passion to share his knowledge with other people. The money came as a by-product and now he is a successful social media sensation from Gujarat and in India. It’s a dream come true for Irfan and his family.

India is not short of opportunities and such success stories create a zeal in the youth of our nation that has tremendous creativity and knowledge to contribute to the economic growth of our nation. Social media is a boon if you have a dream. Dream Big!



For more information visit: 2 www.coach2net.com