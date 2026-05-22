IRCTC Unveils Revamped Golden Chariot Luxury Train; Here's To Know About This Special Train

Golden Chariot Luxury Train |

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has again made headlines as it launched the upgraded version of the Golden Chariot for the 2026-27 tourist season. Golden Chariot, one of India’s premier luxury tourist trains operated by IRCTC, has been revamped with upgraded amenities and interiors to offer travellers a more premium experience. Inspired by the grandeur of South Indian dynasties, the train is designed to promote luxury tourism across Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

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IRCTC has launched upgraded version of Golden Chariot

The Indian Railways has launched the upgraded version of the luxury train, which is operated by the tourism arm of Indian Railways under the Ministry of Railways. It has been redesigned to combine heritage-inspired travel with contemporary comfort.

The revamped Golden Chariot now features modernised cabins, improved dining spaces, upgraded upholstery, polished wooden interiors, enhanced wellness facilities, and upgraded onboard services. The train is known for blending royal-style hospitality with contemporary comforts, with the aim of giving passengers a palace-on-wheels experience. It includes elegantly designed guest cabins named after historic dynasties of South India, along with fine-dining restaurants, a lounge bar, spa, and fitness centre.

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Equipped with CCTV surveillance

The train, which has facilities such as premium bath amenities, Wi-Fi, and Smart TVs, is equipped with CCTV surveillance and advanced fire-alarm mechanisms. The upscale train can host a maximum of 80 passengers in 40 cabins, featuring double beds, twin beds, and a cabin specifically designed for disabled passengers. Travellers will also be able to access the Arogya spa, fitness centre, and Ayurvedic therapies.

IRCTC announced three curated itineraries

The upgraded version of the Golden Chariot has been announced for the 2026-27 tourist season. It will cover heritage and coastal destinations across southern India. The flagship Pride of Karnataka itinerary covers Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bandipur, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi, and Goa over six days.

The Jewels of South itinerary will cover Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kanchipuram, Cochin, Chertala, Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, and Thanjavur, among others. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the package includes onboard meals, guided sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, beverages, monument entry fees, and meals at designated external venues, which will also be part of the itinerary.