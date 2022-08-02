iQOO 9T 5G launch in India: Know price, specifications and features of the phone |

The iQOO 9T 5G has been announced in India. It is the country’s fourth iQOO 9 series phone after the iQOO 9 SE 5G, iQOO 9 5G, and iQOO 9 Pro 5G.

The 9T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile chipset.

Here is everything you need to know about the specifications, features, and price of the iQOO 9T 5G.

iQOO 9T 5G specifications and features

The iQOO 9T 5G has a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED flat display with a punch-hole design. It delivers a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,500 nits of brightness. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on FunTouch OS 12 based Android 12 OS.

The device features a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Its rear-facing camera setup has an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There is a Vivo V1+ image processing chip onboard for an optimised photography experience.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device includes up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It offers other features like a vapour chamber liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, dual stereo speakers, dual SIM with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device lacks a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

While the 9T is an entirely new phone for the Indian market, it is a rebranded version of the iQOO 10 5G, which debuted in China in July.

iQOO 9T 5G price in India

The iQOO 9T 5G comes in two configurations, such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Both models are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. The device comes in white and black colours.

iQOO 9T 5G launch offers, first sale in India

The iQOO 9T 5G is set to go on sale for the first time at 12 pm on August 2, 2022, through iQOO India’s website. Those who purchase the 9T through iQOO.com will get a free gamepad worth Rs 3,999.

Amazon India will carry out the iQOO 9T 5G’s first sale at 12 pm on August 4, 2022. With the ICICI bank offer, users will be able to purchase both variants of the 9T with a Rs 4,000 discount. In addition, buyers can benefit from an exchange offer and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI plans.