Invisible Cracks In Modern Marriages: The Hidden Cost Of Emotional Disconnection

Not every marriage ends with explosive arguments, infidelity or dramatic confrontations. Many unravel quietly: conversations that disappear, emotions that go unheard, a loneliness that grows despite a shared roof. Experts now count emotional neglect among the least recognised yet most damaging reasons marriages break down. Unlike emotional abuse, which involves active harm, neglect is defined by what is missing: empathy, validation, affection and emotional presence. That absence weakens trust and intimacy long before anyone decides to walk away.

Changing expectations from marriage have brought emotional fulfilment into sharper focus. A recent Gleeden-Ipsos study found that 51 per cent of married Indians believe emotional intimacy is missing from their relationship, while 44 per cent of Gen Z, 38 per cent of Millennials and 54 per cent of Gen X respondents admitted to exploring or considering connections outside it, a sign of how strongly unmet emotional needs now shape modern relationships.

Silence becomes louder than conflict

"Emotional neglect is increasingly emerging as one of the strongest, yet least visible, reasons relationships break down," says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden India. "People are not necessarily walking away from marriages because love has disappeared, but because they no longer feel emotionally seen, heard or valued." As awareness of emotional well-being grows, she adds, neglect is being recognised as a concern couples must address before breaking point.

It rarely begins with a single defining incident. According to Dr Sujit Paul, Certified Mental Health Expert and Life Coach, neglect starts when partners stop listening to each other's emotions, stop recognising each other's needs and stop spending intentional time together. "This unstated separation slowly erodes the relationship and can even impact the emotional health of children, who often grow up feeling insecure, isolated or anxious."

He recalls a couple close to separation despite successful careers and little conflict. "Once we recognised that the issue was emotional disconnection rather than incompatibility, we introduced simple practices: 10 to 15 minutes of uninterrupted conversation daily without phones, active listening and expressing appreciation. After a few sessions, they felt emotionally connected again and decided to work on their marriage."

Feeling alone while being married

Neglect rarely announces itself through dramatic fights, making it hard to identify.

"I would call myself lucky to be out of that marriage early on in life," says Anjali Gupta, 35, who got divorced at 30. "Emotional neglect was one of the reasons. We didn't constantly argue, yet I slowly realised my feelings no longer seemed to matter. I could spend an entire evening explaining what I was going through and still feel I was speaking to a wall. The loneliness I experienced while married was much heavier than the loneliness after leaving."

According to Dr Priya Kaul, Spiritual Life Coach, neglect is rooted in the absence of connection. "It occurs when one partner is consistently left feeling unseen, unheard or unloved. Many people stay because the damage is subtle and difficult to recognise. If couples are willing to communicate honestly and reconnect, healing is possible. But when repeated efforts fail, people begin questioning whether the relationship is sustainable."

Love and emotional availability are not the same

Experts caution against assuming emotional distance means the absence of love; partners often express care differently and never discuss those differences.

"I face this with my husband even today," says Jyoti Bhalla, 43. "He deeply loves our family and fulfils every responsibility, but expressing emotions has never come naturally to him. Earlier, I read that silence as distance. Today, we consciously make time for conversations because emotional connection needs deliberate effort. We are still learning, but we are learning together."

For Ankita Chopra, 25, emotional availability anchors her marriage. "My husband notices when something is bothering me even before I say it, and we never leave difficult conversations unfinished. We don't agree on everything, but I have never felt dismissed. That emotional safety has strengthened our relationship more than any grand romantic gesture."

A growing legal and social conversation

The fallout of neglect increasingly intersects with mental health, family well-being and legal awareness.

"Emotional neglect in marriage may not leave visible signs, but its effect can be as harmful as any other form of abuse," says Sana Raees Khan, Founder of SRK Legal and Supreme Court Lawyer. "The legal world is becoming more aware of it, encouraging more people to seek support. Children raised by emotionally distant parents may struggle with confidence and emotional security. Healing requires open communication, counselling, rebuilding trust and prioritising emotional wellness within families."

Preparing before problems begin

Marriage professionals believe emotional compatibility should be discussed well before the wedding.

"People don't wake up one morning wanting a divorce. They wake up after years of feeling emotionally unseen," says Moulik Goyal, Founder, Make My Knot, Noida. He recalls a couple, married five years and outwardly successful, who had quietly drifted apart. "The wife said she couldn't remember the last time her husband asked how she was doing. His response was equally honest; he believed providing financial security was how he expressed love. Neither was wrong. They simply had different emotional expectations that were never discussed."

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Demanding careers, digital distractions and changing lifestyles, Goyal says, leave couples managing responsibilities rather than nurturing each other, which is why premarital counselling is now integral to his matchmaking process. "Successful marriages are built not only on compatibility but on emotional understanding."

Experts believe emotional neglect now deserves equal attention in conversations around marriage. Relationships rarely collapse overnight. They weaken one unheard conversation, one unacknowledged emotion and one missed connection at a time — until two people who once chose each other begin to feel like strangers sharing the same life.