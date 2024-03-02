Invest In Your Most Valuable Asset- Your Mental Wellness

FPJ

In our increasingly hectic and demanding modern lives, mental health is sometimes the first thing we forfeit. Just like regular maintenance keeps a car running smoothly over time, cultivating mental health provides the long-term fuel we need to operate at our best in all aspects of life. Renewal, not depletion, is the competitive advantage required to excel amidst increased obligations. Those who invest in maintaining their most important commodity today - their minds - will have the advantage in the future.

Mental well-being frequently suffers due to juggling stressful job schedules, caring for others, and meeting daily duties. When we are constantly exhausted, creativity suffers, relationships suffer, and our health deteriorates over time. Despite the widespread glorification of grind culture and hustle, actions that promote mental wellness appear frivolous. We see mental health as an extravagance rather than a necessary component of long-term success.

Schedule Wellness Routine, Set Reminders

It is time to reconsider how we prioritize the development of our most valuable asset—our minds. Just as athletes exercise their bodies with great intention, we must deliberately improve our mental fitness. This requires countercultural adjustments, such as prioritizing renewal above output and investing in intangible well-being over concrete outcomes.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life and Business Coach, and the Founder-Director of Gateway of Healing shares three essential mentality modifications to maintain mental energy daily:

Normalise rest without guilt: We frequently see breaks as laziness rather than required healing. But, just as muscles require rest days to strengthen, so do minds. Establish limits and practice saying no without over-explaining. Allow yourself to rest with the same purpose that you approach professional assignments. You will return recharged.

Schedule wellness appointments for yourself: Set reminders to conduct quick guided meditations during busy days. Schedule uninterrupted walks or dates with friends to relax and catch up. Identify your depletion indicators, such as physical strain, mental fog, or impatience, and move quickly to correct course rather than override them. Rather than waiting until you crash, take proactive steps to maintain your mental health.

It's Important To Prioritize Our Mental Health

Redirect your self-limiting thoughts: Inner voices that tell you that you don't deserve a break, that you don't have time to re-energize, or that self-care is selfish typically reflect damaging cultural conditioning rather than truth. Replace these views with more inspiring narratives aimed at preserving your long-term mental health. Running on a full tank will allow you to be significantly more productive.

Dr Chandni Tugnait adds, “When our mental fitness deteriorates, all aspects of life become more challenging. Unfortunately, we often make matters worse by dismissing mental health as a luxury when, in reality, it is our most valuable asset. Maintaining good mental health allows us to be creative, resilient, reasonable, and have healthy relationships.”

It's important to prioritize our mental health just as we prioritize our most pressing obligations. By doing so, we can successfully handle all of life's demands, thriving rather than simply existing. The greatest competitive advantage starts from within, so investing in your mental health today is crucial to ensure a successful tomorrow.