Into The Blue: Take a look at these top 6 pics from the 2022 'Underwater Photographer of the Year' contest

1. Underwater Photographer of the Year

Dancing with the giants of the night by Rafael Fernandez Caballero (Spain)

In the ocean magic can always happen. But when magic happens all together, you only can think you’re dreaming. This was the case of that night in Maldives when the photographer, Rafael Fernandez, captured 11 whale sharks surrounding them.

2. Up and coming Underwater Photographer of the Year

Supernova in paradise by Quico Abadal (Spain)

This is an orchestrated underwater performance by Jeniya at Sairee beach Koh Tao in Thailand. The photographer, Quico Abadal, used strobes to illuminate the underwater scene with the sun doing the rest.

3. British Underwater Photographer of the Year

A 3.5m great white curiously approaches my lens by Matty Smith (Australia)

Here's a mesmerising photo of a white shark for a couple of years. The photographer, Matty Smith, says the sharks were instantly attracted to the camera with no extra bait needed, in fact it was a battle to stop them biting the dome port!

4. My Backyard Award 2022

All You Need Is Love by Pekka Tuuri (Finland)

This love pond in the photographer's, Pekka Tuuuri, backyard, a 20 minute drive from home, has rewarded him with plentifully shots over the past ten years. Turri spent four days and four night time sessions in the pond in 2021. The frogs climbed on the camera, make grunting sounds; the active spawning time lasts about two days and nights.

5. ‘Save Our Seas Foundation’ Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year

Season of anchovy fishery by Thien Nguyen Ngoc (Vietnam)

An aerial perspective of busy anchovy fishing activities off the coast of Hon Yen , Phu Yen province , Vietnam, many local fisherman families along the coastline will follow the near-shore currents to catch the anchovy during peak season.

6. Black and white (Winner)

Sarah’s Underwater World by Kerrie Burow (Australia)

This shot was taken a year into the Coronavirus pandemic; The photographer, Kerrie Burow's, 7-year-old niece, Sarah, stares with wonder into her housing dome while on one breath underwater.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:47 PM IST