International Yoga Day 2026: Effective Ways To Boost Yoga Performance With Ayurveda

Living a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to be expensive or full of travel. Your home and a simple exercise routine are all it takes. Yoga is THE simple yet highly effective holistic exercise routine that can be done at home without much investment.

In fact, World Yoga Day on June 21 promotes staying healthy through yoga. On this day, find out ways to start practising yoga as a beginner, the simple Ayurvedic daily habits to help with the yoga asanas, and the Patanjali products to boost the asanas.

How to Start Yoga as a Beginner

Start with choosing the right anti-slip yoga mat. Wear loose exercise attire in breathable, stretchy material. Have yoga blocks or sturdy cushions to handle folds or lunges.

Follow the procedures for position and movements. Yoga in the morning keeps you upbeat. Maintain a regular routine for the desired effect. Initial asanas offer balance and agility.

Start with asanas like Tadasana or Mountain Pose, Balasana or Child’s Pose, Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose, Nadi Shodhana or Alternate Nostril Breathing, and Ujjayi Breathing.

To ensure your yoga routine is optimum, follow Ayurvedic tips to help them work better. Some suggestions for the Patanjali products will be useful too.

4 Simple Ayurvedic Daily Habits to Boost Yogasanas

Food Habits: A glass of warm lemon water in the morning removes toxins from the system while hydrating the tissues and muscles to make them ready. Have light breakfast items like porridge, healthy cereals, seasonal fruits, and herbal teas. A bigger, fresher, warmer, and well-cooked lunch makes your digestive system absorb nutrients. Chew your meals properly. Have dinner ideally two to three hours before sleep.

Lifestyle Habits: Before brushing, clean your tongue to remove the toxins and keep the system clean for pranayama. Oil massage improves your joints, muscles and nervous system. Maintain a good sleep cycle to wake up fresh. Avoid digital screens or the TV right before sleeping, as they disrupt the sleep cycle.

Herbal Habits: Bramhi manages the nervous system, improves mindfulness, and helps concentration during pranayama. Tulsi is great for respiratory health and helps in breathing asanas. Ashwagandha lowers stress, helps the nervous system, and relaxes you. Turmeric and ginger are helpful for joint health, blood circulation, and lowering inflammation. Triphala, a detoxifying herb, helps absorb nutrients and eases toxin removal in the morning.

Patanjali offers many products to boost your yoga exercise. Have Patanjali Nutrela Orthocare Powder (300 Gms). This scientifically formulated dietary supplement lowers joint pain and inflammation and boosts joint flexibility. It contains herbs such as ashwagandha, salai guggul, beetroot, pomegranate, and hadjod.

Or choose Divya Medohar Vati (78 Gms), which has amla, guggul shuddha, kutaki, shilajit shuddha, baheda, etc. It manages weight and digestion, reduces excess fat, improves metabolism, detoxifies the system, and controls the blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Patanjali Nutrela Vit B12 Natural (10.5 Gms) is the perfect supplement to boost immunity and energy levels, absorb vitamin B12, and improve overall health, well-being, nervous system and blood formation function. It has ingredients such as moringa, and aloe vera.

Include Patanjali Karela Amla Juice (500 Ml) in your morning routine, as it purifies the blood and system, keeps liver health and boosts digestion. Karela manages blood sugar levels, while amla boosts immunity with its vitamin C.

Snack healthy with Patanjali Chyawanprash Cookies (300 Gms). The anytime option has the goodness of ingredients such as kesar, ghee, amla, gokhru, Bhoomi amla, and giloy.

Celebrate World Yoga Day on June 21 by starting with basic asanas and tips to stay healthy. Ayurveda and Patanjali products make yoga more beneficial.