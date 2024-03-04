Equal rights foster equal access to fundamental human rights without discrimination or polarity. When harking back to the legacy of human rights, women's rights allude to the pristine scintilla to eradicate the trenches and smash the disdainful episodes of historical injustice. The voices of mutiny have grown over time and exploded into several expressions of rebellion across the world.

International Women's Day is a worldwide celebration to recount the sparks from the past and present of feminist struggles to build an inclusive future. Every nation has a separate code to regulate and beef up the contemporary smouldering struggles of the women's movement, but the serendipitous laws of the United Nations indeed provide a roadmap to sort out the conundrum and fix the turmoil.

These women's rights are accepted worldwide to prepare the panacea potion of empowerment to trace the plethora of mounting, bumfuzzled issues of identity and liberty.

Political Rights

The United Nations rigorously advocates for the equal political rights of women. In the 'Convention on the Political Rights of Women' (1953), the organisation prepared a detailed roadmap to countersign women's right to vote, elect political representatives, and participate in elections without any bigotry.

Equal Rights Against Bigotry

Similarly, another 'Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination' (1979) is observed as an attempt to wash out the aftermaths of historical discrimination and the arbitrary suppression of women in male-chauvinist kakistocracies. This right ensures women's liberation and controls the violent upsurges of violence on a social and political scale.

Reproductive Rights

Domestic decisions and family planning are another salient segment that boost the sense of autonomy and the right to choice on a broad spectrum. However, reproductive rights fall under the 'Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination', but campaigns like 'Mera Jism, Meri Marzi' have proved their relevance and recognition as separate distinctive rights. Apart from this, reproductive rights focus on access to essential health services and the right to live with liberty, privacy, and sovereignty.

Women's Security

Women's security has been another blistering issue and hazard to attaining absolute growth. Simultaneously, women's right to confirm and certify security becomes another crucial segment in the 'UN Declaration On The Elimination of Violence Against Women', 1993.

Security is the very first step to empowering the wings of eternal and sonorous freedom and tranquility for the female race.

These four pillars intend to crack down the vicious castle of patriachy and socially justified anarchy to establish cromulent equality and overcome the kerfuffle between men and women.