International Women's Day 2024: The Leading Indian Icons Of Equal Rights And Empowerment

The first steps have unlocked the journey, the first window has unleashed the glory of time, and the first voice of the rebellion has unveiled the true potential of the women's race. These leaders of mutiny opened up the path of change and equal rights in the Indian troposphere. Education, employment, equal treatment, and representation—it took a long time to create the four pillars of sovereignty in order to access fundamental rights. These icons not only broke the discriminatory barriers of sexist chauvinism but also crossed the utterly derogatory borders of restrictions and beefed up the air of activism with bold annotations.

On International Women's Day, the heritage of these brave lady icons on the rock-hard ground of reality harks back to cull out the sparks and shape the women's rights movement in India.

Savitribai Phule: A Star Who Paved The Path Of 'Right To Education' For Women

Savitribai Phule worked at the forefront of women's education endeavours when they had the least access to books, academic institutions, and the enormous world of knowledge. She initiated several schools for women, with sonorous emphasis on the marginalised and lower-caste communities. With the support of her husband, Jyotiba Phule, she also started several girls schools. Her untamed journey is recognised for shedding light on biased aptitudes and for contributing as one of the first female teachers, and social reformers to reinforce feminist movements in India.

Fatima Sheikh: The Star Of Indian Muslim Women Who Represented The 'Double Minority' Segment

After facing brutal criticism of the narrow-minded Brahmin family, Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule found a roof and a nook at the residence of Mian Usman Sheikh. Fatima Sheikh was his sister. She joined the courageous initiative and emerged as the first Muslim woman teacher. A pinpoint against the pathetic status of the Indian Muslim women, or the double minorities in India. She taught the lower-caste and Muslim children and women to unbolt the rusted locks of darkness.

Anandibai Gopal Joshi: The First Queen Of Healthcare And Wellbeing

Anandibai Gopal Joshi holds a special place in the Indian chronicles of women's rights. As the first female doctor of India from the Western Medical Raft, she attained healthcare excellence and spread awareness on crucial causes to boost essential facilities. She is also known for her bequest to women's education in the Maratha community, establishing her as a powerhouse of inspiration for Indian women.

Sarojini Naidu: The Nightingale Of India With A Song Of Gentle Rebellion

While the 'Nightingale of India' or 'Bulbul-E-Hind' ignited the sparks of education and revolution with her profound words and unwavering voice,. As a political activist with a salient role in the remarkable Indian freedom movement, she added feminist insights to the Indian constitution. The first representative of women in the Indian National Congress, Sarojini Naidu, enriched the journey of equal rights with the women's franchise and non-violent tools of agitation against the British Raj.