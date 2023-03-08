International Women’s Day 2023: 7 restaurant deals you shouldn't miss in Mumbai

Freepik

International Women's Day is here! Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to recognise the accomplishments of women and promote gender equity.

This year's theme for the day is 'Embracing Equity'. This special day endeavours to advance gender equality, give women more power, and increase awareness of issues affecting women globally.

So, celebrate the day with the women in your life by indulging in some scrumptious food, drinks, laughter, and lively conversations at some of these restaurants that have some exciting offers lined up for this occasion!

If you are in Mumbai, you are in for a treat, as some of the city's most popular restaurants have got some really cool deals for women this Women's Day 2023.

So girls, here are the restaurants where you can have a wonderful night with your gal pals on the occasion of International Women's Day!

Bayroute

This middle-eastern themed restaurant has introduced an exciting offer called ‘Tuesdays for Divas,’ wherein unlimited cocktails and mocktails will be offered to all women every Tuesday. The offer began on March 7 and will be applicable at Bayroute’s outlets in Juhu, BKC, Powai, Palladium, and Cuffe Parade.

When: 12:00 PM to 1:30 AM

Cost: ₹3,500 for two approx.

Balmy

The popular Breach Candy restaurant has introduced some exciting offers on all food and beverage items from March 6 to March 10, between 12pm and 8pm. Also, the bigger your girl gang, the bigger the discounts! The discounts being offered are as follows:-Table with 1-2 women: avail 15% off-Table with 3-4 women: avail 20 % off-Table with more than 4 women – avail 25% offIn addition to this, Balmy will also be offering free sangria to all women from 7 p.m. onward on March 8, 2023.

When: 6th to 8th March, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cost: ₹1,800 for two approx.

Neuma

The popular restaurant in Colaba famous for its braised lamb, pork belly or seared chicken legs and owned by Bollywood director Karan Johar is all set to celebrate Women’s Day with a bang.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 12:30 PM to 1:30 AM

Cost: ₹2,500 for two approx.

The Game Ranch

Indulging in just food and drinks is boring, so why not have some more fun by bowling at this popular joint in Malad and Powai. For the Women's Day offer Bowling is absolutely free for women, so you can have more fun while downing drinks and eating tasty snacks.

When: 11:00 AM to 12:30 AM

Cost: ₹1,600 for two approx.

Millo

The popular Lower Parel joint is all set to host Women's Day, where the most-loved Millo’s signature sangria cocktail will be on the house. Now that's a deal that's difficult to let go!

When: 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Cost: ₹2,000 for two approx

Nava

Nava Restaurant in Bandra has announced a special promotion in honour of International Women's Day. On March 8th, all women who dine at Nava Restaurant will receive a 10% discount on their drinks.

When: 11am – 4pm, 7pm – 1am

Cost: ₹2,500 for two people (approx.)

The Bluebop Cafe

This Khar Cafe is known for its amazing music, ambience, and food all curated by Karen Vaswani and AuxiLia Sequeira. As a women’s day special offer, with every drink you order there, you’ll get a red or white wine sangria absolutely free!

When: 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Cost: ₹1,700 for two approx.