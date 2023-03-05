International Women's Day 2023: 5 must-haves for every solo woman traveler to feel secure and empowered

Traveling solo is an excellent way to empower oneself and break free from societal stereotypes and expectations. Solo travel allows women to engage with different cultures and customs, helping to broaden their understanding of the world and foster a greater appreciation for diversity.

According to a report, 40 % of all single member overnight trips in India are taken by women. So, this International Women’s Day take the bold move, pack your bags and go on that solo trip you always wanted to. However, it is important to be ready to brave some unwanted challenges and for that, here's a list of items that you have to pack before you head for your adventurous stint.

Sturdy groovy Luggage

Luggage is not just a commodity; it's also a fashion statement today, and it strongly reflects your personality. Going on a solo trip means you cannot count on any assistance with your luggage. Choose your bag carefully; look for one that is attractive, lightweight, has side mounted lock and spacious interior. It should have enough compartments to keep your necessities organised and accessible. We found the bags by Nasher Miles hassle free and they come in diverse range.

Portable Charger:

A portable charger is essential when traveling, especially if you're traveling alone. Your phone is your best friend; you can access travel apps, navigate locations, capture memories, and traveling solo without a phone could be a huge safety concern. Carry a portable charger with you for on-the-go charging. A portable charger is necessary to keep your phone and other devices charged while on the go. Look for one that is small, lightweight, and has a large capacity to ensure that you are always connected.

Medical kit

Carrying a medical kit ensures that you have immediate access to medical supplies in case of an emergency or unexpected injury. This is particularly important when traveling alone, as there may not be anyone else around to help you in case of an emergency. carrying a medical kit while traveling solo helps you manage minor health issues, adapt to new environments, ensure comfortable travel, and save money in the long run.

Menstrual Cup

It's essential that you plan about how you'll handle your period while traveling. Sanitary pads/ tampons can be difficult to find in many areas, and depending on the place sometimes you may struggle to communicate this due to the language barrier. Carrying a menstrual cup while traveling solo provides you with a convenient, cost-effective, and sustainable option for managing your menstrual bleeding. It can also give you peace of mind, knowing that you have a reliable option with you at all times.

Toilet Seat Sanitiser Spray

Carrying a toilet seat sanitiser spray or a portable urinary device is very important while traveling, especially when you are in places where you may not have access to clean or safe restroom facilities. It can help to avoid contact with unclean surfaces, reducing the risk of infection or other health issues. Pee safe, a brand that provides a variety of feminine hygiene product has safe travel kit that can help you provide a sense of security and comfort, making the travel experience more enjoyable and stress-free.