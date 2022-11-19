International Men’s Day: Why men must pay attention to intimate hygiene

Pic: Freepik

The general assumption is that intimate hygiene standards and grooming among men are supposed to be lesser than women. The common hygiene practices would be to rinse towels and socks in detergents frequently, change shaving blades, ventilate clammy gym wear, and shun bad breath. In general, men know about deodorants and antiperspirants to keep out body odour and perspiration. However, few are aware of each one’s usage in the proper manner – deos are designed to eliminate odours whereas the latter, to stop sweating.

“A combination of factors such as disposable income, social media influence, and easy access to naturally made products are also shaping men's approach towards personal hygiene. More than that, it is psychologically beneficial; if you are clean below the waist, you will feel better about yourself,” says personal hygiene product manufacturer, Ishan Grover, Co-founder & CEO, SVISH.

While sexual wellness is widely considered to be the reason for intimate hygiene among men (which is true), its importance for overall health and fitness cannot be underrated. Plenty of intimate hygiene tips men need to adopt besides cleaning down there in the shower, says dermatologist Dr Bharti Magoo. “With more sweat glands in the groin area, crummy intimate hygiene can cause skin irritations, itching, sweat, eruptions, foul smell and pimples,” Dr Magoo further adds. Dodge the impulse to rub an itch. The best thing is to see a dermatologist.

Shop without inhibitions

Male hygiene is a rapidly growing market in which men are now willing to try a specific regimen that goes beyond the standard aftershave or lotion. However, the primary source of bad odour and poor hygiene in men is from below the waist. Aren't we all aware of it? “Men need to move beyond just basic grooming and the solution is straightforward. We need to improve our approach to below-the-belt hygiene, it is not a luxury but a necessity that we as men must incorporate into our daily regime,” notes Ishan.

Jaideep Mahajan, founder of SVISH, observes, “Men are not discussing their hygiene issues on any forum in any part of the public sphere. Hence, we conducted thorough research on the subject and introduced a line of products that are specialised to treat the sweaty and smelly areas of the scrotum.” Remember to not over wash and dry out the region.

Careful use of intimate products

The skin around your private parts is more delicate and sensitive than other areas of your body. Precisely why dedicated intimate hygiene products like anti-chafing roll-on, foam wash, and intimate hygiene wipes for men, are necessary.

For those prone to skin infections, Venereologist Dr Vineet Rao from Goa advises, “They must avoid usage of intimate products totally. Others should also not overdo it. Use these every other day rather than every day.”

According to Urologist Dr Palkar from Pune, “Smegma is a formation of dead skin and thick, white oily substance below the foreskin. It can cause fungal infections, especially in countries with a tropical climate, and foul odours. Keep the area clean with regular washes and dry it up.”

Points to remember

Dermatologist Dr Bharti Magoo shares easy tips that will help men in their intimate hygiene routine

Good, clean and fresh innerwear: Avoid synthetic materials and use lightweight, breezy, cotton fabrics for undergarments. Perspiring can cause bacteria build-up. Hence it is necessary to use fresh and clean undergarments to maintain a fresh area always.

Gentle washes: Among the most vital intimate care advice to men is to use an intimate wash meant for men. This delicate part requires a gentle wash regularly. The available personal hygiene products may be unpleasant and too harsh for intimate areas. Do not hesitate to spend on a branded intimate wash for men to evade any chemical reaction in the fragile region. Anti-fungal, pH balance and natural ingredients in intimate washes help to get rid of odours, burning and irritation.

Use a trimmer: A fine quality trimmer should do the trick of keeping pubic hair at bay as hair growth can cause sweat and accumulate bacteria.

Clean up after sex: No compromises on this routine. Washing up not only before physical closeness but even after is equally important as overlooking post-intimacy cleanliness can lead to severe infections and embarrassment.