In today’s time, men’s health is often overlooked. International Men’s Day on November 19 honours the achievements of men, creates awareness about their health issues, speaks about positive role models, and mentions better gender relations. So, let us speak about the health issues before the modern man, the ayurvedic tips to manage their health, and the relevant Patanjali products for men to use.

Health Issues in Front of Modern Men

Cardiovascular ailments are a leading concern. Men can face heart-related issues and risks after age 35. Another concern is pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Hypertension often goes unchecked or worsens due to low regular screening. Obesity is rising due to poor food habits and little to no exercise.

Prostate troubles such as prostate cancer are becoming a concern for urban men, while cancers like oral, lung, and lip cancers occur due to high tobacco and smoking use. Erectile dysfunction affects millions and indicates other health problems too. Impotence and infertility are rising due to lifestyle or hormonal disparities.

Mental and behavioural health is another concern. Many men suffer from anxiety, emotional burnout, depression, and stress. Smoking, excessive alcohol drinking, and sedentary lifestyles like long desk hours and little exercise are increasing.

Ayurveda says these modern illnesses stem from dosha imbalances caused by toxin build-up and weak digestive fire. Now, find out how Ayurveda helps manage modern men’s health along with Patanjali products.

Ayurvedic Tips to Manage the Health of Modern Men

A huge change is shifting to an active lifestyle. Include exercises like yoga, swimming, or the gym to stay fit. At a desk job, take breaks and include movement like walking and stretching for joints, spine, and overall health. Sleep seven to eight hours and keep regular sleep and wake times for energy and hormones.

For stress and anxiety, breathing exercises and meditation soothe the nerves. Self-care practices like abhyanga or oil body massage boost circulation and reduce stiffness. Regular check-ups will detect health issues early.

Healthy living includes eating fresh, easily digestible food and avoiding processed food, alcohol, and smoking. Start mornings with a healthy breakfast. For lunch, have vegetables, lentils, pulses, rice, and protein. Stay hydrated with water and herbal teas or decoctions.

Snack on small amounts of dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, and raisins to avoid unhealthy snacking and gain nutrients. Have dinner three hours before sleeping and warm milk half an hour before sleeping.

Include ayurvedic herbs like ashwagandha, shilajit, shatavari, and kaunch beej for stress relief, stamina, muscle recovery, endurance, nervous system boost, reproductive health, immunity, digestion, and tissue support.

Patanjali products work on Ayurvedic methods to maintain men’s health. Patanjali Youvan Gold Plus Capsule (15 Gms) contains ayurvedic ingredients like ashwagandha, kaunch beej, rajat bhasma, and shilajit. It boosts energy levels, stamina and libido, enhances performance, and deals with stress levels, weakness and tiredness.

Another valuable product is Patanjali Ashvashila (11 Gms), which has ashwagandha and shilajit. It helps manage overall tiredness and stress. Patanjali Karela Amla Juice (500 Ml) controls blood sugar levels, cleanses the blood and liver, boosts immunity, and maintains overall metabolic health.

Or have Patanjali Nutrela Men’s Superfood (400 Gms). It supports daily wellness, stamina, and an active lifestyle; boosts immunity, strengthens bones, improves gut health, and meets daily nutritional needs. It has ingredients like whey protein, essential minerals and vitamins, blueberry, cranberry, soya, chia seeds, moringa, dates, and almonds.

Patanjali Nutrela Natural Spirulina (32 Gms) helps manage a hectic lifestyle. It lowers fatigue, maintains healthy cholesterol levels, and boosts stamina and gut health. It contains spirulina powder, ashgandh root extract, moringa leaf and amla extract, etc.

On International Men’s Day on November 19, men should use ayurveda to fight modern wellness issues. Opt for Patanjali products for the same.