International Memorial Day For Comfort Women: Who Was Kim Hak-Sun? The World War II Comfort Woman Survivor Whose Testimony Changed History

Who Was Kim Hak-Sun |

August 14 commemorates the day in 1991 when Kim Hak-sun became the first survivor to publicly testify about her harrowing captivity. Kim Hak-sun was a courageous South Korean woman who was the first to publicly reveal that Japan compelled young women into sexual slavery during World War II. These individuals were referred to as "comfort women." International Memorial Day for Comfort Women is observed every year on August 14 to remember the victims of wartime sexual slavery during World War II and honour survivors who continue to seek recognition and justice. The day also serves as a reminder of the suffering endured by thousands of women and girls, particularly across Asia.

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Who was Kim Hak-sun?

During World War II, a courageous South Korean woman named Kim Hak-sun was the first to openly reveal that Japan had forced young women into sexual slavery. She was abducted by Japanese soldiers when she was a teenager and made to labor in a military camp.She and other victims remained silent for many years because they were afraid or humiliated. She got up and shared her experience on television on August 14, 1991. She also filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government.

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August 14 marks memorial day

Every year, August 14 is observed as International Memorial Day for Comfort Women. The unfortunate day is dedicated to honouring an estimated 200,000 women and girls from Korea, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and other occupied territories who were forced into military sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II. But why was August 14 chosen? The date was chosen because a victim survivor from Korea stepped forward on this day in 1991 to publicly testify about her imprisonment.

Meaning of comfort women

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism used to describe women who were subjected to sexual slavery by the Japanese military before and during World War II. Many of the victims came from Korea, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and other parts of Asia. They were often deceived, coerced or forcibly taken to military-run brothels, where they were subjected to repeated sexual violence.

August 14 holds particular significance because it marks the day in 1991 when South Korean survivor Kim Hak-sun publicly spoke about her experiences, becoming one of the first survivors to come forward publicly. Her testimony encouraged other survivors to share their stories and brought greater international attention to the issue.

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Significance of the day

International Memorial Day for Comfort Women therefore stands as a solemn tribute to survivors and victims while highlighting the importance of human rights, dignity and preventing sexual violence during armed conflicts. It also reminds the world that remembering painful chapters of history is essential to ensuring that similar atrocities are never repeated.