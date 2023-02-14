International Childhood Cancer Day: 5 Lesser known facts about childhood cancer that you should know

Cancer is still the most common cause of disease-related death for children over the age of one, despite advances in medicine and technology.

International Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15 every year all over the world. Pediatric oncology is an important field in medicine that works with cancer in children and devises strategies for treatment, pain management, and home care.

The day raises awareness of childhood cancer and honors all the children and families experiencing the effects of the disease. Not only is childhood cancer traumatic, but it also requires specialized treatment and care. Along with raising awareness of childhood cancer, the day also expresses support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors, and their families.

India accounts for 20 per cent of the world’s childhood cancer burden according to the World Health Organisation. Most children with cancer suffer from leukemia (approximately 33 per cent) followed by brain tumors (around 20 per cent) and lymphomas (some 11 per cent).

Fewer children in India survive cancer compared to developed countries. While less than 30 per cent of cancer patients in India and other developing countries survive, the mortality is just around 20 per cent in developed countries.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts about childhood cancer that you should know:

99% of cancers are found in adults, and only one in 285 children actually develops cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 75,000 children in India are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Although cancer develops when cells change and start growing out of control, there is no known cause for this, especially in childhood cancers.

Leukemia accounts for 29% of childhood cancers. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia are two of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in children under 15.

The Global Initiative on Childhood Cancer also focuses on developing permanent cures for childhood cancer.

Read Also World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day: Know 5 facts about the heart defect

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)