International Booker Must-Reads: 6 Shortlisted Novels Taking Over Global Literature In 2026

The 2026 International Booker Prize, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, shortlist has officially been unveiled, offering a masterclass in global storytelling and translation. From political dramas and historical fiction to intimate character studies, this year’s selection promises a rich reading experience for every kind of reader. As the literary world prepares for the grand reveal on May 19, there is no better time to immerse yourself in these amazing narratives.

Set in Japanese-occupied Taiwan during the 1930s, Taiwan Travelogue follows Aoyama Chizuko, a Japanese writer, and Ō Chizuru, her Taiwanese interpreter, as they travel across the island documenting its food, culture, and landscapes. What begins as a literary assignment slowly reveals the tensions of colonial rule, identity, language, and power. Taiwan Travelogue is the first literary work from Taiwan to be shortlisted for the prize and is the only work by an Asian author in this year's final six.

Taiwan Travelogue

Author: Yáng Shuāng-zǐ

Translator: Lin King

Language: Mandarin Chinese

The novel focuses on legendary filmmaker G. W. Pabst, one of the most influential film directors of the Weimar Republic. After an unsuccessful stint in Hollywood, Pabst returns to his native Austria just as World War II breaks out. Trapped by closed borders and the encroaching Nazi regime, he is forced into a Faustian pact with Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda, who offers him the resources to create his masterpieces in exchange for his cooperation with the Reich.

The Director

Author: Daniel Kehlmann

Translator: Ross Benjamin

Language: German

Spanning four decades from 1979 to 2009, the novel is a sprawling, multi-generational epic saga that uses multiple voices to tell a single, complex story. It follows one family – from Iranian Revolution to exile in Germany, and finally to the digital-age protests of the 2009 Green Movement. The book is structured into four major sections, each narrated by a different family member at 10-year intervals.

The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran

Author: Shida Bazyar

Translator: Ruth Martin

Language: German

The story follows Lucie, a housewife living in a provincial French town, comes from a long-line of witches. However, unlike her mother, she can only foresee trivialities — a scrap of clothing or the colour of the sky. Trapped in a stifling marriage to a husband who loathes her magic, Lucie decides to secretly initiate her 12-year-old twin daughters, Maud and Lise, into the family’s matrilineal gift. To her shock and eventual envy, the girls’ powers far exceed her own. The novel blends the ordinary with the uncanny to explore loneliness, motherhood, female anger, and inherited power. The novel was written nearly 30 years ago, but translated only recently.

The Witch

Author: Marie Ndiaye

Translator: Jordan Stump

Language: French

Set high in the Accursed Mountains of Albania, the novel follows Bekija, a young woman who escapes a suffocating arranged marriage by invoking an ancient tradition of the Kanun: she becomes a sworn virgin. By renouncing her womanhood and taking a vow of chastity, she is granted the social status and rights of a man, taking the name Matija. However, this radical act of survival triggers a devastating chain of bloody feuds that haunt her for decades.

She Who Remains

Author: Rene Karabash

Translator: Izidora Angel

Language: Bulgarian

This is an atmospheric novel set in a remote, high-security penal colony built on the site of a former 19th-century slave plantation. The narrative follows Melquíades, a man nearing the end of his sentence, who becomes a witness to the camp’s descent into madness and a series of unexplained, gruesome deaths.

On Earth As It Is Beneath

Author: Ana Paula Maia

Translator: Padma Viswanathan

Language: Portuguese