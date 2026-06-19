'Insult Of Vada Pav': Food Vlogger Tries Mumbai Snack Worth ₹1300 At Luxe Delhi Mall; Calls It Better Than Dadar's Ashok |

A food vlogger's recent culinary adventure at one of Delhi's most luxurious shopping destinations has sparked a heated discussion online and at the centre of it all is Mumbai's beloved vada pav.

The content creator recently visited DLF Emporio in Delhi and explored a premium eatery known for its elevated dining experiences. During the visit, he sampled a few offerings from the menu, including an unusually served cold brew and an extravagant version of Mumbai's iconic street snack.

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The video first showcased a unique cold brew presentation inspired by international cafés. Instead of being served traditionally, the beverage arrived with a giant block of ice featuring a hollow centre. The coffee, served separately in a bottle, had to be poured into the cavity of the ice block and then sipped through a straw, instantly grabbing viewers' attention.

However, it was the vada pav that truly stole the spotlight. Priced at a whopping ₹1,095, excluding taxes, the premium dish reportedly costs nearly ₹1,300 after additional charges. The upscale version of the street-food favourite was served alongside an assortment of chutneys placed separately on a platter, allowing diners to customise every bite.

While tasting the dish, the vlogger went on to compare it with Mumbai's legendary Ashok Vada Pav in Dadar, saying he found this version better because there was no need to stand in long queues to get it.

The comparison, however, did not sit well with social media users, especially Mumbaikars, who rushed to the comments section to defend their beloved snack.

One user wrote, "Bro, pls Mumbai street-side Vada Pav is far far better than all this 'FANCY'"

Another commented, "Paying 1200 for a vada pav like this? How is it better than waiting in line for 30 mins to have an actual authentic vada pav?"

The video has since gone viral, reigniting the age-old debate over whether classic street food should remain simple and affordable or be reinvented into a luxury dining experience.