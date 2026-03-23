Inside The World’s Largest Herbal Archive: A Deep Dive Into Ayurvedic Plant Science

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Recently, Patanjali added another feather to its cap with the World Herbal Encyclopedia (WHE), a well-structured, reference-based, and scientifically curated knowledge document. Patanjali also launched the WHE portal, which digitally archives global medicinal plant data. It helps explore the world's most extensive medicinal plants. You can buy WHE books and botanical artworks online.

What to Find

The portal offers dynamic data filtration using scientific names, synonyms, or vernacular terms. Refine searches by phylogenetic groups, families, genera, countries, medicinal uses, and more. There is tailored data with access to plant profiles and their detailed botanical, chemical and therapeutic information.

Use custom search combinations with multiple filters to achieve specific results. The user-friendly data search is perfect for botanists, scientists, doctors, and herbal practitioners seeking detailed plant data.

Find complete profiling of every medicinal plant with details like general description, synonyms, common English and vernacular names, habitat and distribution, botanical description, Ayurvedic properties and action, and medicinal and edible uses. There are also references to scholarly data, like credible sources and peer-reviewed articles.

Every medicinal plant on the portal is also classified with Vedic taxonomy. Names are regulated and built on physical traits to minimise confusion, ensure the name accurately reflects plant characteristics, and maintain the rich Sanskrit-based terminology and clarity in precise naming.

Discover botanical illustrations or meticulously handmade canvas paintings. It shows the beauty and details of the plants, and correct botanical references.

4 Highly Prized Ayurvedic Herbs

While the WHE is a guide for herbal information, the world of Ayurvedic herbs is fascinating. And four unusual or highly prized Ayurvedic herbs are the cream of the crop. Know them in detail.

Pipli: Also known as long pepper, pipli is a highly prized and robust Ayurvedic herb and spice known for its rejuvenation properties. It is used in treating respiratory illnesses like cough, cold, chest congestion, chronic bronchitis, and asthma. It is an immunity-booster and a digestive aid. It helps lose weight. Pipli can boost the absorption and power of other herbs. Divya Pippali Churna (100 Gms) manages respiratory and digestive health and provides immunity.

Kutki: Ayurveda considers kutki, or Himalayan gentian, as a highly prized herb to manage liver health. It purifies the liver and treats related ailments. It increases immunity and helps fight infections. Its impressive anti-inflammatory properties lower joint-related swelling and fight rheumatoid arthritis. Kutki reduces respiratory tract swelling. It also treats skin infections, wounds and diseases. Divya Kutki Churna (50 Gms) increases liver good health, provides immunity and good digestion, and controls weight.

Jatamansi: This rare and endangered herb is respected as a brain stimulant. It calms the mind and helps deal with problems like anxiety, depression, insomnia and stress. It boosts cognitive function and good memory. Use Jatamansi to increase your appetite, lessen inflammation and purify the liver. Patanjali Kesh Kanti Tel (120 Ml and 300 Ml) deeply nourishes your hair, lowers hair fall and dandruff, and strengthens the hair. It also lessens headaches and sleeplessness. It contains Jatamansi, brahmi, amla, bhringaraj, nagkesar, turmeric, giloy, neem, Haritaki, and other essential Ayurvedic herbs.

Nagkesar: Also called 'Cobra Saffron', nagkesar has strong anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. It is highly valuable in managing bleeding ailments like heavy periods, improves digestion and lowers skin issues with its antimicrobial properties. It removes mucus in the lungs and provides respiratory relief. It balances Kapha and Pitta Doshas. Divya Naagkesar Churna (100 Gms) is useful in treating bleeding conditions, lowering inflammation and bloating, and keeping the liver healthy.

Patanjali’s work with the World Herbal Encyclopedia is a game-changer in the way medicinal herbs, their scientific uses, and detailed information reach those interested.