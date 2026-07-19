Inside Shyam Bhatia's Extraordinary Museum That Preserves The Timeless Legacy Of Cricket

For some, cricket is a sport. For Mr. Shyam Bhatia, it has been a lifelong passion and mission. A former first-class cricketer, cricket historian, publisher of books on cricket, and founder of one of the world's most remarkable private cricket museums, Mr. Bhatia has devoted his life to preserving the rich heritage of the game.

Mr. Bhatia's cricketing journey began in India during his childhood. After representing his school and college teams, he went on to play for Rajasthan and Saurashtra before making his mark in first-class cricket. At the age of 19, he was playing for the prestigious Bombay Gymkhana in Mumbai, one of India's most celebrated cricket institutions.

In 1965, Mr. Bhatia moved to Dubai, where his passion for cricket continued unabated. He remained an active cricketer for many years, formed his own teams, and toured extensively. His dedication to the game played a significant role in promoting cricket in the Gulf region during its early years.

The idea of establishing a cricket museum was born during the formative years of international cricket in Sharjah. As the famous Sharjah tournaments gained popularity, legendary cricketers from India, Pakistan, and other cricketing nations frequently visited Mr. Bhatia's home. Known for his warm hospitality, he regularly hosted players, commentators, and cricket officials for lunches and dinners. As tokens of appreciation, many of them gifted him signed bats, balls, jerseys, and other memorable items.

What began as a modest personal collection gradually evolved into a passion for preserving cricket's glorious history. As the collection expanded over the years, Mr. Bhatia envisioned creating a permanent home for these priceless treasures. This vision ultimately led to the construction of a dedicated two-storey Cricket Museum, now recognised as one of the finest private collections celebrating the history of the gentleman's game.

Today, the museum houses more than 300 cricket bats autographed by some of the greatest players from across the cricketing world. Visitors can also admire signed cricket balls, rare photographs, historic documents, jerseys, blazers, shoes, playing equipment, and numerous invaluable artefacts associated with cricket legends.

One of the museum's most remarkable attractions is its extensive library, featuring rare cricket books dating back to the 18th century. Informative displays throughout the museum beautifully narrate the evolution and history of cricket, making it an invaluable destination for researchers, enthusiasts, and future generations.

Over the years, Mr. Bhatia's museum has welcomed an extraordinary array of international cricket legends. Distinguished visitors include Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva, Shane Warne, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and many other celebrated cricketers. National teams from Sri Lanka and South Africa have also visited and appreciated the museum's exceptional collection.

Among the museum's exclusive exhibits are match-used bats of modern stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, and several other leading international cricketers. The collection also includes David Gower's blazer, magnificent paintings of World Cup-winning captains bearing their autographs, and countless other rare pieces of cricket memorabilia that are difficult to find anywhere else.

In 2023, India’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup team visited the museum, gaining a fascinating insight into the rich history and heritage of the game. The museum has also attracted prominent industrialists, business leaders, sports administrators, diplomats, and distinguished personalities from around the world, further establishing Mr. Bhatia's Cricket Museum as a globally respected institution dedicated to preserving cricket's legacy.

Apart from preserving cricket history, Mr. Shyam Bhatia has made a significant contribution to cricket literature. He Launched his fifth book, Her Story, Her Glory, at CCI in Mumbai on 25th June, 2026, this was the day India won its 1st World Cup. The Chief guest at this event was Ms. Diana Edulji. His previous publications include Sunny G and the acclaimed Portraits of the Game series, chronicling the stories, personalities, and unforgettable moments that have shaped the sport.

Reflecting on a lifetime devoted to cricket, Mr. Bhatia believes the game is much more than statistics, trophies, and victories. It represents values of discipline, friendship, respect, and sportsmanship that deserve to be preserved for generations to come.

From playing first-class cricket in India to building one of the world's finest private cricket museums in Dubai, Mr. Shyam Bhatia's remarkable journey stands as an inspiring testament to unwavering passion, dedication, and an enduring commitment to preserving the glorious heritage of the gentleman's game.