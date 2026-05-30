Inside Roswyn, Where Every Corner Tells A Story

Pics: Roswyn

Finally, Mumbai has a hotel that channels its personality. Flavourful, colourful, and maximalist, Roswyn makes a great first impression with its avant-garde aesthetic, and that’s just the start of what it gets right. Making its bold debut right next to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, adjacent to the Fairmont Mumbai, Roswyn, is India’s first Morgans Originals hotel by Ennismore, owned by French hotel giant Accor. In tune with their global properties, Roswyn stands out with a one-of-a-kind design that reveals itself slowly: mirrored hallways, unmissable art walls, a rich and evolved colour palette, mood lighting, and a burst of prints that don’t scream, but catch the eye.

Stirring up the luxury hospitality landscape, which leans either towards ethnic Indian designs or standard international designs, the 109-suite hotel ushers you into its uber-plush pad, offering the right dose of warmth and privacy that modern travellers seek from a business-hotel-turned-weekend-resort. Drawing from the city’s multilayered personality, Paris-based designer Daphné Desjeux, along with art curator and artist Venu Juneja, has introduced embroidered (Kantha and phulkari) portraits, ceramic plates marked “Bombay,” wood panelling, and Art Deco touches as a nod to Mumbai’s cultural identity.

In a city crammed for space, what struck me most was the en suite kitchenette with double-door fridges, induction cooktops, et al; a sleek island bar table with a mini bar; and a dedicated study—features all comfortably integrated into one or two-bedroom apartments that range from 80 sqm to 190 sqm, right in the heart of Mumbai. Ditching the conventional “living out of a suitcase” ideology, Roswyn blurs the line between business, leisure, and everything in between and is tailored for staycations and social escapes alike.

Catering to modern travellers and their many moods, Roswyn creates strikingly different atmospheres across its restaurants. At their charming pastel-toned Italian al fresco restaurant, Fi’lia, helmed by Chef Matteo Arvonio (his Dubai outpost has been on the Michelin list), you can savour hearty homestyle dishes surrounded by vibrant floral wallpapers, warm lighting, and end with a lavish spread from their dessert trolley.

For an indulgent nightcap, their underground vinyl bar, Black Lacquer, steps up. Inspired by Tokyo izakayas and London listening rooms, the mood here is led by music, driven by sake and shochu shots, accompanied by a Japanese izakaya-like menu, and a compelling wine and champagne selection. For a small, private hosting, the Golden Room makes a perfect spot. For business travellers, the retro-glamour styled The Third Room is a members-style business club, complete with private meeting rooms, libraries, networking spaces, and a plush bar. Packed with a Technogym-powered fitness centre and infinity pool, this hotel, in the words of Louis Abboud, Chief Growth Officer Ennismore, is a “culturally relevant destination and not just a design-led hotel.”