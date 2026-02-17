 Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom

Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom

Businessman Vivek Agrawal, son of Haldiram's owner Kamal Agrawal, married Kenisha Paliwal in a lavish five-star wedding in Nagpur. Performances by Shahid Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, an eight-tier hanging cake, and grand fireworks made the celebrations go viral online.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom | Instagram @weddingsutra

The grand wedding celebrations of businessman Vivek Agrawal, son of Haldiram Group owner Kamal Agrawal and Kenisha Paliwal, have taken the internet by storm. Hosted at a luxury five-star property in Nagpur, the wedding was a star-studded affair marked by celebrity performances and extravagant celebrations.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire with an energetic dance performance during one of the main ceremonies, while actress Rakul Preet Singh also reportedly entertained guests, adding glamour to the already lavish celebrations. Several prominent personalities and VIP guests attended the multi-day festivities.

One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was a spectacular eight-tier hanging wedding cake that became a major talking point online. Videos from the varmala ceremony also went viral, showcasing a breathtaking fireworks display that lit up the venue and added to the grandeur of the occasion.

Senior BJP leader Hansraj Ahir was among the distinguished guests present. He later shared glimpses from the ceremony on social media, congratulating the couple and presenting them with a bouquet while blessing their new journey together.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom
Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging Cake; Meet Bride & Groom
Days After HSC Student's Death On Rail Track, KDMC & TMC Plan Thane–Dombivli-Kalyan Bus Services To Ease Local Train Congestion
Days After HSC Student's Death On Rail Track, KDMC & TMC Plan Thane–Dombivli-Kalyan Bus Services To Ease Local Train Congestion
Don 3 Controversy: Aamir Khan Turns Peacemaker As Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Rift Deepens?
Don 3 Controversy: Aamir Khan Turns Peacemaker As Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Rift Deepens?
Salim Khan Hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Alvira Agnihotri Rush To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital - Watch
Salim Khan Hospitalised: After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Alvira Agnihotri Rush To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital - Watch

Meet The Groom & Bride

Vivek belongs to the family behind Haldiram's, one of India’s most iconic food brands. The business traces its origins to a small shop in Bikaner, founded by Ganga Bishan Agarwal and has since grown into a global snacks and confectionery empire.

While the bride, Kenisha Paliwal, is an accomplished international executive. Born in India and largely raised in the United Kingdom, she currently serves as Executive Director at Delta Corp Holdings, a global logistics and energy transition firm founded by her father, Mudit Paliwal. With an Ivy League academic background and leadership experience in global business, Kenisha brings both professional excellence and elegance to the Agrawal family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging...
Inside Lavish Haldiram Wedding In Nagpur: Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Perform, 8-Tier Hanging...
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Alarming! 4 Out Of 10 Indians Are Suffering From Fatty Liver Disease, Reveals Study; Know How You...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The...