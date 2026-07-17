Inside India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train, Which Would Cost Cheaper Than Platform Ticket; Facts You Shouldn't Miss |

India has taken a significant step towards cleaner and greener transportation with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered passenger train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, the new train marks a major milestone in Indian Railways' push for sustainable mobility and indigenous innovation.

The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-kilometre Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, connecting several towns and villages along the way. During its journey, the train will halt at Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butana Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana and Barwasni Halt, providing improved connectivity across the region.

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Powered By Clean Hydrogen Technology

Unlike conventional fuel-powered trains, this next-generation locomotive uses indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell technology, making it an environmentally friendly alternative. The train generates electricity through hydrogen fuel cells, eliminating the need for overhead electric wires while producing only water vapour as a by-product.

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Speed And Passenger Capacity

The hydrogen train has been engineered to achieve a design speed of 110 kmph, while its maximum operational speed has been fixed at 75 kmph to ensure safe and efficient service on the designated route.

One of its biggest highlights is its carrying capacity. The 10-coach train can accommodate nearly 2,600 passengers every day, making it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains introduced anywhere in the world.

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A Global Milestone For Indian Railways

Hydrogen-powered passenger trains operating in countries across Europe typically consist of two or three coaches and are primarily used on short regional routes. In contrast, Indian Railways has introduced a much larger 10-coach configuration, showcasing the country's engineering capabilities and ambition to scale up green transportation.

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As Indian Railways continues to adopt sustainable technologies, the hydrogen train is expected to play an important role in the country's long-term vision for environmentally responsible public transport.