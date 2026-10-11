Inside Jalakandeswarar Temple: The Historic Shrine Where PM Modi Offered Prayers

Inside Chennai's Jalakandeswarar Temple: The Historic Shrine Where PM Modi Offered Prayers | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and performed a special pooja at the historic Sri Jalakanteswara Swamy Temple located inside the IIT-Madras campus on Sunday, October 11, 2026. PM Modi, along with Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, offered worship at the Sri Jalakanteswara Swamy Temple.

It is a historic Hindu shrine known for its spiritual significance, intricate Vijayanagara-era architecture and association with Lord Shiva. Located within the historic Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu, the temple is an important landmark for devotees and visitors interested in the region's religious and cultural heritage.

PM Modi visited Jalakanteswara Swamy Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Sri Jalakanteswara Swamy Temple, along with Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The visit was part of a major single-day tour of Tamil Nadu.

The Jalakandeswarar Temple is situated inside Vellore Fort, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Although the headline refers to Chennai, the temple itself is located in Vellore, approximately 140 kilometres from Chennai by road, depending on the route.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is an important place of worship for devotees. The presiding deity, Jalakandeswarar, is worshipped alongside Goddess Akhilandeshwari. The temple's name and traditions are associated with the worship of Shiva and the sacred significance of water.

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What makes the temple special?

One of the temple's most striking features is its Aayiram Kaal Mandapam, or Thousand-Pillar Hall, which showcases the elaborate stone carvings and sculptural craftsmanship associated with the Vijayanagara Empire. The Kalyana Mandapam, known for its intricately carved pillars, is another architectural highlight. These features make the temple significant not only as a place of worship but also as a heritage site.

The temple stands within Vellore Fort, a historic complex built during the 16th century. The fort contains several important structures and reflects the region's layered history. The Jalakandeswarar Temple is recognised as a protected monument by the Archaeological Survey of India.