Inside Aryna Sabalenka's Pre-Match Workout Routine For Wimbledon 2026: Watch

With the Wimbledon 2026 Championships in full swing, fans are once again watching World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka take over the grass courts with her trademark power and relentless intensity. But long before the first serve, the Belarusian star follows a carefully planned warm-up routine designed to prepare her body for the demands of elite tennis.

Aryna Sabalenka's warm up before match

Recently, her fitness coach, Jason Stacy, offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the training session she completes before stepping onto the iconic Wimbledon courts.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Stacy captioned it, "Wimbledon Warm-Up!! LOCKED IN!!! READY!!!! A few of our favourites to get the body ready to move and flow on those beautiful @wimbledon grass courts. Remember, movement is LIFE."

Check out the video below:

Inside the routine

The session is far more than a few stretches. Sabalenka's pre-match preparation combines explosive movements, mobility drills, strength exercises and dynamic cardio to ensure every muscle is activated before competition begins.

The workout includes back-strengthening exercises, dynamic stretching routines and functional mobility work that allow her body to move freely during long rallies. She also performs a mix of stamina-building drills and short bursts of cardio to gradually increase her heart rate before match play.

Another key element of the routine is functional movement training. Rather than isolating individual muscles, the exercises reflect natural athletic movements, helping improve coordination, balance and flexibility.

Beyond performance, the routine plays a crucial role in injury prevention. Proper warm-ups prepare the body for high-intensity activity by loosening muscles, increasing blood flow and priming the cardiovascular system.