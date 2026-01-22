Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara Watch By Jacob And Co. Worth ₹13.7 Crore, Adorned With 337 Gems, White Gold | X @_Jacobandco

Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has unveiled its latest horological showstopper, the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a timepiece created as a tribute to Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Gujarat led by Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The exclusive watch was launched on January 21, 2026.

At the centre of the dial is a hand-painted 3D figurine of Anant Ambani, dressed in a blue floral shirt. He is surrounded by miniature sculptures of a lion and a Bengal tiger, symbolising the wildlife protected under the Vantara ecosystem. The detailing reflects the brand’s commitment to storytelling through craftsmanship.

Staying true to Jacob & Co.’s signature maximalist aesthetic, the watch features an intricate green camouflage pattern spread across the case and dial. This striking look is achieved using nearly 400 precious stones, totalling approximately 21.98 carats.

Crafted in white gold, the timepiece is paired with a luxurious alligator leather strap, making it a one-of-a-kind collector’s masterpiece that blends fine jewellery with haute horology.

While Jacob & Co. has not officially disclosed the price, multiple reports suggest that the Vantara watch is valued at approximately $1.5 million (around ₹13.7 crore).

Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co., has long been known for pushing creative boundaries in watchmaking and jewellery. The company shares close associations with global & Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Rihanna. This is also not the first time the brand has crafted culturally significant pieces; earlier, Jacob & Co. created a special Ram Janmabhoomi edition, which was sported by Anant Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, and others on various occasions.