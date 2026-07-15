Inside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding Menu: Guests Were Treated To Lavish Feast With Mediterranean Bites, Indian Classics & More

The wedding festivities may have wrapped up, but Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's dreamy celebration continues to make headlines. After the bride's stunning outfits and enchanting décor stole the spotlight, it's now the lavish wedding menu that's grabbing attention. From Mediterranean favourites to comforting Indian classics, every dish reflected the couple's elegant celebration.

Inside Akansha and Sharan's global wedding menu

According to Wedding Sutra, the culinary experience was curated by Speciality Experiences Catering, offering guests a carefully planned spread that moved effortlessly from gourmet appetisers to indulgent desserts.

The celebration began with beautifully presented grazing stations overflowing with artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits and handcrafted savoury bites, allowing guests to snack and mingle before the main meal. Among the fresh starters were creamy burrata pomodoro salad, fig and ricotta crostini, truffle edamame mousse and richrich truffle mushroom mascarpone pâté.

The menu leaned heavily into Mediterranean cuisine, featuring a colourful selection of classic dips and appetisers. Guests could enjoy favourites such as bean hummus, beet hummus and the smoky roasted red pepper spread muhammara, served alongside freshly prepared accompaniments.

Swipe to see:

The menu then shifted towards globally inspired small plates that added variety to the dining experience. Popular options included truffle shiitake bao buns, dynamite bang bang prawn rolls and flavour-packed red oil chicken wontons, offering guests a mix of Asian-inspired favourites alongside the Mediterranean offerings.

Of course, no Indian wedding would feel complete without familiar comfort food, and the feast also featured a selection of beloved Indian classics that balanced the international menu beautifully. Guests were treated to an assortment of elegant tarts, traditional gulab jamuns, Indian sweets and beautifully arranged dessert platters that catered to every palate.

A tablescape that matched the feast

The dining setup reflected the same understated elegance seen throughout the wedding décor. Ivory-toned linens were paired with lush white floral arrangements, while handcrafted mint-green accents added a refreshing hint of colour. Polished silver dinnerware, matching goblets and neatly folded napkins secured with metallic rings completed the sophisticated tablescape.

Held at the couple's Mumbai home, the wedding embraced a romantic enchanted garden theme with cascading greenery, soft ivory blooms, glowing candlelit pathways and nature-inspired styling throughout the venue.