Infant Protection Day 2023: Date, Significance, All You Need To Know

Infant Protection Day is observed annually on November 7 to serve as a crucial initiative focused on the safeguarding and development of infants during their most vulnerable phase, from birth up to one year old. The day aims to raise awareness about the critical issues affecting newborns and infants, striving to safeguard their lives and promote appropriate care.

During the first three months of life, infants undergo significant developments in motor skills, hearing, vision, and communication. The foundation for their adequate development is built upon their relationship with their parents, necessitating proper care, including holding, playing, speaking, and responding directly to their needs and cries.

European countries established Infant Protection Day in order to create awareness among the people about childcare services and reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

What is Infant mortality rate?

Infant mortality is a term used to represent infant deaths under the age of one. The infant mortality rate (IMR), which refers to the probability of infant deaths per 1000 live births, is used to calculate the death rates.

Data from the World Health Organization reveals that over 7,000 children die every day, constituting 47% of all child deaths under the age of 5. Approximately one-third of these deaths occur on the day of delivery, and nearly 75% occur within the first week of life. The term 'infant mortality' encompasses the deaths of infants under the age of one. The infant mortality rate (IMR), which quantifies the probability of infant deaths per 1,000 live births, is a crucial metric used to evaluate these death rates. Infant Protection Day encourages governments to adopt effective measures aimed at reducing infant mortality.

The primary objective of this occasion is to heighten public awareness of infant safety and ensure their lives are protected through the provision of proper care. Health professionals, governments, and non-governmental organizations collaborate to establish institutions, programs, and policies aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities worldwide, with a particular focus on improving health information systems, developing human resources, and providing essential healthcare.

India's Statistics

According to a report by Statista, the infant mortality rate in India in 2020 decreased significantly to about 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, marking notable progress from previous years. Common causes of infant mortality include premature birth, sepsis, meningitis, and pneumonia. The global infant mortality rate has also seen substantial improvement, declining from 63 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 27, with projections indicating a further decrease to 8 infant deaths per 1,000 live births by 2100.

In 2018, the United Nations' Child Mortality Report recorded 721,000 infant deaths in India, averaging 1,975 deaths per day, highlighting the urgency of initiatives like Infant Protection Day to address and reduce these tragic losses.