Indulge In Pre-Monsoon Trails At Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Check Full Guide From Dates & Timings

As Mumbai eagerly awaits the arrival of the monsoon, nature lovers have the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the wild through the pre-monsoon nature trails organised by the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Offering a refreshing escape from the city's fast-paced life, these guided trails allow participants to explore some of the park's most scenic and biodiverse regions before the rains transform the landscape.

The Nature Interpretation Centre at SGNP, Borivali, has announced a series of specially curated trails throughout June 2026, inviting wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, trekkers, and families to experience the natural beauty hidden within Mumbai's green lungs.

Spread across thousands of hectares, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is home to rich flora and fauna, dense forests, bamboo groves, ancient caves, and numerous species of birds, butterflies, and wildlife. The pre-monsoon season is considered one of the best times to explore these trails as the forest begins transitioning into its lush monsoon avatar.

Nature Trails:

Kanheri Caves To Gaimukh Trail

This trail combines history and nature, taking participants through forested routes connecting the ancient Kanheri Caves to the picturesque Gaimukh region.

Bamboo Hut To Gaimukh Trail

Ideal for those who enjoy serene forest walks, this route passes through dense bamboo patches and offers a peaceful nature experience.

Thakurpada Trail

A lesser-explored route that provides a glimpse into SGNP's diverse ecosystems and natural landscapes.

Shilonda Trail

One of the park's most popular trails, Shilonda is known for its dense greenery, rich biodiversity, and tranquil surroundings.

Malad Trail

Perfect for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, this trail showcases the ecological richness of the western side of the national park.

Kashimira Trail

This route offers an immersive wilderness experience and opportunities to observe various plant and animal species in their natural habitat.

Dates & Timings

The pre-monsoon trails will be conducted on every Saturday and Sunday throughout June 2026.

Participants are required to report at 6:45 AM at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park Borivali Entry Gate.

Registration Fees

The participation fee is ₹1,000 per person.

The package includes:

SGNP entry ticket

Trail permits

Internal transportation

Breakfast

Souvenir

Services of an expert naturalist guide

How To Register

Interested participants can register through WhatsApp by sending a message to: +91 86552 02903

Alternatively, enquiries can be made via email at: natureinformationcentresgnp@gmail.com

Registration assistance is available between 9:30 AM and 6:30 PM.