Indie Singer Siddhant Goenka Redefines Music Videos With AI Innovation

Kolkata’s indie singer and super tech star, Siddhant Goenka, invites his audience to join him on a musical exploration that goes beyond conventional boundaries and enters the AI realm. Four of six of his pop-rock music videos has the artificial intelligence touch to it. Those who have watched the music videos are in disbelief. The 30-year-old artiste shares a peek into the creation of his music video and inclusion of artificial intelligence.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are the first person in the country to make an AI music video? What inspired you to take this route?

I have always been a curious cat, constantly on the lookout for something different and new. It was a shot in the dark, but thankfully it worked out wonderfully for me. The journey started innocuously enough. I noticed a gap in articulating my vision for song artwork when working with others. To capture the specific mood and emotion I wanted, I decided to try creating it myself. That's when I discovered an AI tool, which has been instrumental in bringing my ideas to life.

Tell us about the process and your AI-inspired music video ‘Pari’?

I was working on the artwork for Pari and, one night on my computer I created this ethereal figure in a white sari standing against an Indian cemetery backdrop. That’s when the eureka moment hit me, I thought, why not spin this into a full-fledged AI music video? So in November 2023, I dropped India’s first-ever AI-generated music video, Pari. I spent over 65 hours experimenting, learning, and troubleshooting. Horror films and thrillers are a guilty pleasure for me, so inspiration struck and I had my princess, doomed to wander eternity, wreak havoc on anyone who dares to love her. The story is truly spine-chilling, heart-wrenching, and mesmerising.

Still from 'Pari' |

Have you undergone any training in AI to come to this level of creating music videos?

No formal training for me, it was a lot of trial and error, but every painstaking moment was worth it. The line between reality and AI blur to create something truly real. No cheat sheets, just a heap of curiosity and countless YouTube tutorials with endless hours of learning. The results were fantastic. I was able to adorn several hats, all while having no impediments to my creativity. In one swift move I was not only a musician but also a director, and a screenwriter.

What apps have you used and how long does it take to make a music video?

I’ll be dreadfully honest, diving into AI tools like Midjourney, Kaiber, Runway, and Leonardo was like navigating uncharted waters. For Jazbaat, it took me around 7-8 hours to produce an abstract video. However, creating Pari was much more intensive, as I needed to create lifelike humans in various scenarios. My understanding of prompting improved with each project, so producing videos like Jaanley or Farishtey still requires at least 40 hours due to detailed scene-by-scene planning and editing.

What are the challenges you faced while making music videos using AI?

First, ensuring the AI-generated visuals align with the song's mood and narrative can be difficult. Second, the learning curve for mastering AI tools is steep and time-consuming. Third, generating lifelike human scenarios and intricate scenes requires extensive time and fine-tuning, often taking over 40 hours per video. Lastly, there's the constant need to refine prompts and parameters to achieve the desired quality and coherence, making the process both meticulous and demanding.

Still from 'Farishyey' |

What is your song writing process and storytelling like?

My songwriting process is a deep dive into emotions, where every lyric is a piece of my soul. I begin with a melody that whispers in my mind, and from there, words flow like a river of stories. Each song is a journey, blending personal experiences with universal themes of love, loss, and hope. My storytelling weaves intricate narratives, painting vivid pictures. It’s an alchemical process, transforming raw feelings into lyrical poetry, aiming to touch hearts and inspire minds. All this can be seen in the songs I released in 2023 namely Kacchi Raahon Pe, Jazbaat, Pari and in 2024 Farishtey, Jaanley, Alvida.

Do the lyrics of your songs usually speak any personal experiences you have faced over the years?



When inspiration strikes, I truly believe I am being guided by a higher power. I often find myself recording melodies and lyrics on my phone, it’s like there’s a muse in my subconscious constantly throwing inspiration at me. So my song writing draws heavily from personal experiences. For instance, Kacchi Raahon Pe was born during a low point in my life when I needed motivation. It emerged from nowhere, filling me with hope and happiness. On the other hand, Jazbaat was an attempt to capture the feeling of being trapped in a mental cage. The lyrics, "Jazbaat so Gaye, neend se jaagey kyu kho gaye?" capture that essence, while the bridge, "Chand sitaro ki zarurat hai, udney ki khwahish hai humne," speaks to the inner fire yearning to touch the stars, symbolising a rebirth of spirit.

Still from 'Farishety' |

In your latest music video ‘Alvida’, you brought in elements of fire and brimstone raining down over a cemetery as musicians play their trade surrounded by flames and lightning. How do these ideas filter into you?

The concept hit me while I was working on this idea, pondering over a wild "what if." What if the artist himself is in deep agony? For us artists, the best way to express any kind of agony, anger, or even happiness is through our instruments, crafting melodies that cry out in pain. We don't just vent directly; we channel it through our music. That idea sparked something in me. Being me, I love creating intense music videos, so I decided to give it a shot. I still idolize the old-school rock stars like Guns N' Roses, Scorpions, The Eagles, Elvis, with their leather jackets, long hair, and beards. Hence, this idea came into my head that musicians in their attires playing their instruments in a hellfire and brimstone setting would be striking and intense.

The music videos you have done do not feature you, do you plan to be a part of a music video soon or create a music video with yourself AI generated.



I really appreciate that you noticed my absence from my own music videos. I’ve been focusing on crafting immersive cinematic experiences within those three minute music videos for my viewers. The goal has always been about entertaining the audience with the art I end up creating from scratch. Lately, I’ve been toying with the idea of taking centre stage, and I must confess I have got something brewing in my mind that I am working on.

Do you think AI is the future when it comes to voice, music and music video creation?



AI tools are fantastic facilitators, helping artists bring their visions to life, but they can't replace the magic of human imagination. Think of AI as the ultimate sidekick as it can enhance and refine, but it's our unique experiences, emotions, and meticulous input that make the creative process truly special. Even though AI outputs can be shockingly impressive, you can often tell that something's missing. Sure, it might get better with time, but it will always need us to innovate and push boundaries. After all, AI doesn't exist without humans, it's just our trusty assistant.

Still from 'Farishety' |

Space Permitting:

What do you look forward into the future?

What truly fuels me is the incredible support from my listeners. Their kind words and constant encouragement push me to work harder. For me, building a community around my music is everything. The future holds exhilarating prospects as I delve deeper into the world of music. The endless possibilities often keep me awake at night with anticipation, driving me to strive for more, better, and bigger. Moving forward, I am committed to ensuring that every listener who has supported me receives only the highest quality music. As actor Shahrukh Khan aptly put it, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost."

Is music your sole focus, or do you have a regular job?

While music remains my primary focus, I also immerse myself in business and am an avid reader with a keen interest in stock markets. My days are meticulously compartmentalised to give dedicated time to each pursuit. This may sound strenuous, but my passion for all three keeps it invigorating.

Still from 'Jaanley' |

When engaging in any of these activities, I give my absolute best, ensuring undivided attention and excellence. This approach allows me to concentrate on music and write only when inspiration strikes, rather than out of necessity. My endeavours in business and the equity markets provide financial stability, enabling me to sustain myself without relying on music sales. This independence allows me to truly be an artist in every sense of the word.

Balancing these commitments necessitates travelling to three cities each month, a perk of my multifaceted career. I am grateful for the ability to allocate time to each endeavor without compromising the integrity of any. This balance is a testament to my dedication and passion, ensuring that I can continue to thrive in all my pursuits.