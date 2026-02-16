India's Youngest Organ Donor, 10-Month-Old Baby From Kerala, Saves Around Five Lives | Canva

In a heartbreaking yet inspiring moment, a 10-month-old baby from Kerala has become the youngest organ donor in the state, giving a new life to several patients after being declared brain-dead following a tragic road accident.

Aalin Sherin Abraham was admitted in critical condition to a private hospital in Kochi after sustaining severe injuries in a car accident on February 5 near Pallam-Borma Junction along MC Road.

She had been travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents when their vehicle collided with another coming from the opposite direction around 2:30 pm. Initially treated at hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla, she was later shifted to Amrita Hospital for advanced care. Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors were unable to save her, and she was declared brain-dead on February 13, 2026.

In an extraordinary decision during their moment of grief, her parents consented to donate her organs, allowing their daughter to save the lives of four to five people. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a social media post that the infant would always be remembered as the youngest organ donor in the state

Her liver was sent to KIMS Hospital, while her heart valve was transported to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Two kidneys were allocated to a 10-year-old child undergoing treatment at the S.A.T. Hospital under Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and her eyes were donated to an eye bank to help restore vision for recipients.

The infant’s story has touched hearts across the country, highlighting both the fragility of life and the impact of organ donation.