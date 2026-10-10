India’s Art Season Takes Off In The Winters

ART MUMBAI 2026 will feature 21 international galleries and 73 Indian galleries | Pic: ART MUMBAI

As India’s colder months start approaching, the country’s cultural high season begins. The weather turns conducive for art fairs, biennales, exhibitions, and festivals, making it easier for audiences to travel, visit exhibitions and spend time engaging with cultural programming, while also bringing together artists, collectors, galleries, institutions and international visitors.

'I Dwell in Possibility' catalogue by GALLERYSKE and Museum of Contemporary Art Ahmedabad | Pic: MCAA and GALLERYSKE

"What we see publicly in winter is really the culmination of a much longer process,” explains Monica Jain, Founder-Director, Art Centrix Space, New Delhi. A great amount of the work that is on display between mid-October and February happens during summer or even before that. “From the initial application and selection process to research, studio visits, production, curatorial development and logistics, an exhibition can take anywhere from a year and a half to several years to come together,” she adds. Art Centrix Space is hosting a solo exhibition, Counter Poetry, by Bhubaneswar-based visual artist Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty till November 20, 2026.

Minal Vazirani, Co-Founder, ART MUMBAI, a contemporary and modern art fair that will return with its fourth edition from November 12-15, 2026, shares, “The season has become an important moment in the city’s cultural calendar, bringing together different parts of the art ecosystem and creating an opportunity for people to discover, engage with and collect art.” Similarly, Delhi too comes alive in winter for art lovers, with the festive season adding further fervour, making it a convivial time for the art aficionados.

Jungle Jeevan, 2025 by Pisadu Ram Mandavi at Ojas Art Gallery | Pic: Ojas Art Gallery

Over the past five to six years, the country’s art ecosystem has become broader and more diverse. “We are seeing engagement across generations, practices and collecting interests—from people discovering artists for the first time to collectors continuing to build on collections they have nurtured over many years. At the same time, collecting in India is becoming more exploratory,” says Vazirani.

People are looking beyond the traditional categories of painting to photography, sculpture, works on paper and contemporary practices. There is also a shift in supporting local and vernacular voices. A deeper curiosity about artists, their practices, and the stories behind the work is also driving the emergence of genuine, discerning collectors.

Jhulan Bai Baiga, Saja ka Ped aur Baiga Aadivasi, 2018 | Pic: Ojas Art Gallery

“That growing engagement has added a new depth to the ecosystem,” adds Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art Gallery. His gallery is featuring two artists, Jhulan Bai Baiga and Pisadu Ram Mandavi, from two different tribes and regions of Central India, in an exhibition titled When Wilderness Dreams, opening on October 11, 2026. In 2027, Art Centrix Space will mount solo shows by two regional artists—Jaipur-based Manish Sharma, whose practice uses nostalgia to reflect on Rajasthan's changing cultural landscape, and K.P. Pradeepkumar, a Kochi-based artist whose work is rooted in a deeply contemplative relationship with nature.

Experts have also seen a spike in interest in South Asian artists with major gallery and museum shows, especially in London and New York. “India is now an undeniable part of the global conversation, and a part of the world everyone is curious about and is excited to engage with. The culturally curious audience has expanded significantly. There is now an environment that can truly support many more artists and bold creative expression,” adds Aneri D Patel, Founder, Museum of Contemporary Art Ahmedabad.

Sudarshan Shetty’s LED artwork with furniture by Phantom Hands part of 'I Dwell in Possibility' exhibition | Pic: MCAA and GALLERYSKE

The inaugural exhibition, I Dwell In Possibility, is a collaborative initiative with Delhi’s GALLERYSKE, featuring works by Avinash Veeraraghavan, Buddhadev Mukherjee, Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Sudarshan Shetty and Sunil Padwal. The current 2026-27 season has kicked off with great momentum. This year’s ART MUMBAI at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse will showcase 21 international galleries, alongside 73 Indian galleries. Serendipity Arts Festival, a must-explore for interdisciplinary arts, is scheduled for December 13-20, 2026 in Goa. One of South Asia’s biggest cultural events, India Art Fair, is slotted at Delhi’s National Sports Club of India in February 2027. Nath recommends keeping an eye out for pop-ups, which bring a more spontaneous and informal energy to the art scene and offer a refreshing way to discover artists and their work.

Art has never mattered more than it does today, and fortunately there is a growing number of people willing to find the connection. “In an age of AI and instant image-making, I feel we are experiencing a kind of cultural renaissance, with a renewed appreciation for what is handmade, what takes time, and what carries the individuality of the artist’s hand,” Jain concludes.